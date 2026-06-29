13 Tips To Crafting The Perfect Daiquiri

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Some cocktails have truly stood the test of time. This classic Cuban rum cocktail has been around since 1898, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. It's a drink with few ingredients — usually made with just rum, lime juice, and syrup (or sugar) — but it's the perfect combination of sweet and sour and is everything you want from a cocktail. When served iced cold, a classic daiquiri can be a thing of perfection. As someone with mixology and bartending experience, I can attest to the fact that daiquiris never go out of style, and it's a popular cocktail order for drinkers around the world.

While a daiquiri can be an easy drink to make, its simplicity means there's no room for error. In fact, in my experience, a good daiquiri is something that many bartenders, myself included, see as a measure of skill. You don't need any fancy equipment, nor a blender to make a classic daiquiri. A standard cocktail shaker is all you need. Thankfully, with a few easy tips to follow, you too, can craft the perfect daiquiri at home. Here are a few ways to get it right.