The Best Sipping Rum To Try For Beginners, According To A Spirits Expert

Rum is an excellent substitute for vanilla extract when baking and wonderful to use to make cocktails. Did you know, however, that rum is also lovely to sip neat or on the rocks? For beginners, it's important to figure out which rum is the best to sip. To help you on your rum sipping journey, we sat down with an expert, Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator for Total Wine & More, and asked her to recommend the best sipping rum for beginners to try.

Her answer was quite definitive. Horn stated, "My recommendation is an aged rum, particularly those from Barbados ... Barbadian rums are known for being rich, nuanced, and somewhat sweeter than other styles." She listed her personal favorites from Barbados: Kaniche XO and Plantation OFTD.

Aged rums are one of 13 types of rum we've explained in the past and are ideal for beginners to sip on the rocks or neat. When you sip aged rum by itself, it's delicious, and you get to appreciate all of its flavors, tasting notes, and the time spent aging the spirit. Sometimes, it takes years for all those flavors to develop.Aged rum goes down smoothly, so you don't need a chaser or mixer.