This Classic Coffee Creamer Flavor Is The Best In Aldi's Lineup, Hands Down
There's something so satisfying about watching a splash of coffee creamer delicately swirl with a fresh cup of coffee. Not only does it look aesthetically pleasing, but it also provides that hint of sweet, creamy flavor that lots of coffee lovers crave — unless, of course, you drink it black. Kudos to you. We've scoured dozens of grocery store aisles to find the best coffee creamer out there, and after some searching, we've landed on Aldi's Barissimo collection, which comes in a few classic flavors.
After trying and ranking 10 Aldi Barissimo coffee creamers, our reviewer determined that the Delightfully Pure Sweet Cream flavor takes first prize. It's sweet, buttery, and has the subtle taste of full-dairy cream without the artificial hints of vanilla or caramel found in other versions. Our reviewer said the taste reminded her of whipped cream, elevating the coffee without completely taking over. For daily coffee drinkers, it's an ideal smooth and neutral, yet comforting, sidekick to a morning cup of joe.
Many customers rave about this creamer, saying it tastes the least artificial. Plus, they love how it doesn't have carrageenan gum — a common texture enhancer found in alternative milks. "Pure is the only coffee creamer my husband and I will drink anymore. Other creamers taste too oily! We buy three at a time to avoid running out!" one Redditor posted on the r/aldi thread. Another Redditor commented, "Their other creamers are nonstarters in this household, but this one? Excellent."
Aldi fans say stay away from the other creamers
Honestly, we couldn't find specific bad reviews about Aldi's Delightfully Pure Sweet Cream flavor, but we found plenty of negative comments about the store's creamers in general. Lots of people think the chain switched up its Barissimo creamer formula at some point, claiming they tasted more natural before. One customer specifically called out Delightfully Pure Hazelnut creamer for tasting funny now, which, in our opinion, is a classic Aldi coffee creamer you should avoid buying anyway.
Non-dairy creamers also failed miserably in shoppers' eyes. Customers reported that they have a chalky texture and taste like cardboard — not great news for lactose-intolerant folks. And despite Aldi's Caramel Almondmilk creamer doing fairly well in our review, we wouldn't break an appointment to pick up a bottle. Plus, it contains several types of vegetable oil to make it thick and creamy, so skip it if you're aiming for fewer ingredients.
What do Aldi-loving coffee drinkers use instead? When they're not stocking up on Delightfully Pure Sweet Cream, they're likely nabbing Aldi's plain old half-and-half and adding their own sugar and syrup to the mix at the end. If you want to shake things up, try elevating your iced coffee game with banana sweet cream, one of our favorite at-home coffee hacks, or experiment with homemade cold foam, so you don't have to swing by Starbucks.