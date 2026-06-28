Forget Dove: These Creamy Trader Joe's Chocolate Bars Are The Perfect To-Go Treat
Trader Joe's puts its own private label on about 85% of everything that's sold in stores and has built a reputation for the thousands of high-quality items it stocks, from frozen soup dumplings to curry sauce. Chocolate is no exception — Trader Joe's is full of hidden gems and has a range of options sourced from around the globe, from milk to dark chocolate, some plain and some with add-ins like nuts, fruit, and even corn flakes.
One of our writers tried 14 chocolate bars from Trader Joe's and ranked them from worst to best. They found that one of them — the Mini Milk Chocolate Bars — is as smooth and creamy as advertised. "It reminded me a lot of the texture and taste of Dove chocolate, which also prides itself on being silky smooth," our writer wrote. The individually wrapped bars come in a box of five, and the single-serving size is ideal for a small sweet treat.
Trader Joe's Mini Milk Chocolate Bars are made from Belgian chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, and sugar. Each slender bar is .63 ounces of chocolate (for a total of 3.15 ounces) and is just 100 calories. Although prices may vary by location, in 2025, a box of these bars cost just $2.49, while a 3.30-ounce Dove Milk Chocolate Bar retails at Walmart for $2.48 each. The prices of the two are almost identical, but customers say on social media there's a lot to love about the Trader Joe's version.
The internet loves the Mini Milk Chocolate Bars, too.
Our writer, who tastes chocolate like a total connoisseur, loved not only the creamy texture and small format of these bars, but also appreciated that they were a great, portable on-the-go treat. The internet agrees with our writer's love of these chocolate bars, with one blogger saying, "This is a pleasant milk chocolate, smooth and creamy, with a rich sweet chocolate flavor. It's a really nice choice if you want snacking chocolate at a reasonable price and size."
Even Redditors love Trader Joe's Mini Milk Chocolate Bars, singing its praises with comments like, "I love these! Creamy chocolate and a quick treat," and "These are so simple, delicious and cute! Great for a small, sweet snack." Another even said, "These are so good! I usually eat the whole box, though, because I can't do moderation well."
Since the bars come in convenient sizes, they can be used in a variety of ways beyond snacking. They can be used in s'mores, chopped into pieces and mixed into brownie batter, substituted for chocolate chips in cookies, melted and used to dip strawberries or other fruits in, or melted down with nuts added for homemade chocolate bark — the possibilities for Trader Joe's Mini Milk Chocolate Bars are myriad.