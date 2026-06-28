Forget Dove: These Creamy Trader Joe's Chocolate Bars Are The Perfect To-Go Treat

Trader Joe's puts its own private label on about 85% of everything that's sold in stores and has built a reputation for the thousands of high-quality items it stocks, from frozen soup dumplings to curry sauce. Chocolate is no exception — Trader Joe's is full of hidden gems and has a range of options sourced from around the globe, from milk to dark chocolate, some plain and some with add-ins like nuts, fruit, and even corn flakes.

One of our writers tried 14 chocolate bars from Trader Joe's and ranked them from worst to best. They found that one of them — the Mini Milk Chocolate Bars — is as smooth and creamy as advertised. "It reminded me a lot of the texture and taste of Dove chocolate, which also prides itself on being silky smooth," our writer wrote. The individually wrapped bars come in a box of five, and the single-serving size is ideal for a small sweet treat.

Trader Joe's Mini Milk Chocolate Bars are made from Belgian chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, and sugar. Each slender bar is .63 ounces of chocolate (for a total of 3.15 ounces) and is just 100 calories. Although prices may vary by location, in 2025, a box of these bars cost just $2.49, while a 3.30-ounce Dove Milk Chocolate Bar retails at Walmart for $2.48 each. The prices of the two are almost identical, but customers say on social media there's a lot to love about the Trader Joe's version.