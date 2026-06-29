10 Grocery Store Bundt Cakes, Ranked
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The Bundt cake is the rare cake that's defined by its shape rather than its flavor profile. It was originally invented by H. David Dalquist for Nordic Ware in the 1950s, and the original Bundt pan weighed a whopping 15 pounds and featured a revolutionary design. The signature ridged and fluted appearance took inspiration from the kugelhopf, an Alsatian ring-shaped cake that relied on yeast for its height and raisins and lemon for its sweet flavor. In true American style, the Bundt pan is used to create classic cakes that have gone way beyond its European origins, working as a delicious melting pot — er, baking mold — for numerous cultural tastes and textures.
As a true American dessert icon, you can often find several varieties of Bundt cake at your local grocery store, be it humble Walmart or ritzy Fresh Market. Unlike the heavily frosted layer cake, Bundts usually feature icing drizzles, a dense cake crumb, and a signature bumpy shape. Because of this, most grocery store bakeries treat Bundt cakes like pound cakes, with many (but not all) leaning heavily on either lemon, vanilla, or chocolate profiles. In an effort to find the best store-bought Bundt cake, I tried several varieties and ranked them based on their taste, texture, and value.
10. Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Bundt Cake
Freshness Guaranteed is a popular value Walmart brand specializing in freshly prepared items, including this Chocolate Bundt Cake. Both the 3-ounce and 16-ounce cake are affordably priced. This Bundt is a very simple treat, complete with a plain chocolate interior, a chocolate glaze topping, and a final sprinkle of mini chocolate chips. The texture seemed promising when I first cut into it, as it was tender and moist. But looks were definitely deceiving in this case.
The best way I can describe the flavor of this cake is watered-down Hershey's Chocolate Syrup. It tastes more like sugar with a whisper of chocolate rather than something that truly packs a cocoa punch. The texture also proved to be a bust, as it tipped over the line of moist and well into claggy territory. The best part was the three or four chocolate chips I got on top. Thanks to its dismally clumpy crumb and lackluster chocolate flavor, this cake was the worst of the lot. I tossed it after only two bites.
9. Hostess Baby Bundts Lemon Drizzle
The one mass-produced, pre-packaged snack cake on this list, Hostess' Baby Bundt Lemon Drizzle, was one of the easiest to find. You can probably grab this at most grocery stores or gas stations. While I am intimately familiar with the taste of Twinkies and Hostess Chocolate Cupcakes, I'd never given the brand's tiny Bundts a try prior to this review.
While this little cake placed very high in a ranking of Hostess snacks and cakes, it couldn't stand up to the other fresh cakes on this list. I feel like the flavor of this baby Bundt — which was more like perfumey lemon zest than tangy lemon juice — is kind of what a numb-tongued toddler would think citrus should taste like. Meanwhile, the lemon glaze had a crunchy crystalline texture that came off more stale than refreshing. All I was left with after eating one of these snack cakes was gritty sugar and an artificial lemon aftertaste. Though the texture wasn't as abysmal as the Walmart chocolate Bundt, this cake was still a dud.
8. Freshness Guaranteed Lemon Bundt Cake
Like the Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Bundt Cake, this lemon variety can be found in both a mini 3-ounce size and a regular 16-ounce size. I opted for the mini size, noting that it still shared the larger cake's look, from the elegant lemon glaze drizzle to the alarming yellow hue.
I found this lemon flavor to be much better than the Hostess Baby Bundt. While it still wasn't remotely tangy, it had a fresh lemon zest aroma that was quite refreshing. Unfortunately, what sunk this cake to the low end of the list was the truly soggy texture. I'm sure Walmart wanted a moist texture, but letting the cake sit on the bakery shelf meant that its texture became waterlogged. Even with a winning flavor that beat out the Hostess Baby Bundt, I couldn't bear more than a bite or two of it.
7. The Fresh Market Mini Angel Food Bundt Cake
This is definitely an outlier. These Fresh Market Mini Angel Food Bundt Cakes are baked to resemble a diminutive Bundt, only the hole has been filled in with soft cake. Typically, angel food cake is baked in a tube pan, as the tall sides of the pan help the egg white-leavened batter climb to lofty heights, all while reducing the risk of sticking. There are exceptions to the rule, as these miniature treats prove you don't need a tube pan to make angel food cake. In this case, the mini Bundts are baked into paper liners, making the sticky part of removing the cake from the pan infinitely easier.
Let me get this out of the way: Angel food cake is a dessert I usually only find palatable buried underneath a large amount of fluffy whipped cream and sugar-macerated berries. On its own, it's like eating a marshmallow — sticky, chewy, and blandly sweet. All of that being said, this is as good as you're going to get with angel food cake. The texture is perfectly spongy and the sweetness is balanced by a good hit of salt. But that's not really what I would want from a Bundt cake. It gets points for being a high-quality cake, overtaking the worst-tasting ones here, but it can't beat any of the others.
6. Aldi Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Creme Cake
At first glance, this Triple Chocolate Creme Cake from Aldi seemed like a slam dunk of cocoa richness. The "triple chocolate" in its title refers to the trifecta of chocolate glaze, chocolate chips, and chocolate cake. And while I know it was measured to an exacting 20-ounce weight, it felt even heftier, like it was laden with several pounds of chocolate.
Unfortunately, this cake lacks the deep, dark cocoa intensity I expect from a chocolate Bundt. Even coated in glaze and chips, the actual cake was very mildly flavored. Like the Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Bundt, I came away thinking of watered-down Hershey's Chocolate Syrup. This disappointment was exacerbated by the lovely and dense texture, which did not match the taste at all. I couldn't help but compare it unfavorably to the Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip variety, which balances a light texture with a rich, chocolate-studded flavor. This dessert didn't place too highly on another Aldi baked goods ranking for much of the same reasons. Though it is by no means a gross cake, it still wasn't terribly enjoyable, so it ends up in the bottom half of the round-up.
5. Publix Celebration Petite Bundt Cake
We've finally arrived at the first Bundt entry from the Publix bakery. The Publix bakery and its cupcakes have veritable cult-status among its customers, so I had very high expectations for these sprinkled treats. The Celebration Petite Bundt Cakes are basically intended to be birthday cake-flavored desserts, featuring vanilla cake, vanilla glaze, white frosting, and crunchy multi-colored nonpareil-style sprinkles.
Like all standard birthday cake-flavored treats, this one has that signature taste that can only be described as "pleasant vanilla wax." It's both nostalgic and heavy-handed, and does not pretend to be something it's not. What these little cakes really benefited from was a surprisingly complementary blend of textures. The cake itself was tender, while the vanilla glaze worked as a velvety, protective coat and the nonpareils added some nice crunch. The silky addition of frosting in the center added just enough extra sweetness without overwhelming all the rest. Still, this was a vanilla and sprinkle sugar bomb that had to be enjoyed in small doses. For that reason, it landed in the solid middle of the pack.
4. Aldi Bakeshop 7 Up Cake
This is one of the true retro flavors that suit the Bundt cake formula so well. Back in the 1950s, Southern bakers found an innovative way to add sweetness and fizzy leavening to their cake batters: by mixing in a bottle of soda. One of the enduring winners from this time is the 7 Up cake, a lemon-lime pound cake that used the eponymous soda to delicious ends. If you're one of the unlucky few to never stumble across the dessert at a Southern potluck or bake sale, Aldi's Bake Shop brand has a lovely 20-ounce option to introduce you to the classic.
Unlike the other two lemon-flavored cakes on this list, Aldi's 7 Up Cake doesn't pretend to go for a natural flavor. It tastes just like the nostalgic soda, with its heady blend of lime and lemon citrus. Because of this lack of pretension, I think it's the most successful citrus cake on the list. The baking basics are all well executed as well. The crumb is tender without being stodgy, and the glaze adds just a hint of extra sweetness to a fairly decadent cake. While it still isn't quite good enough to break into the top three, I do think this soda Bundt is a throwback dessert worth buying.
3. Publix Churro-Flavored Petite Bundt Cakes
A compact treat that combines raw cane sugar, a dulce de leche-like filling, and cinnamon cake? Be still my caramel-loving heart. This limited-edition churro-flavored Petite Bundt felt like Publix was personally targeting my taste buds. Like the Celebration cakes, these petite Bundts feature soft cake, a protective sweet glaze, and a small dollop of filling (caramel instead of white frosting, in this case). Each element is intended to recreate the effect of eating a deep-fried churro with a side sauce of dulce de leche — only in a Bundt format.
For what it's trying to accomplish, this is a very successful dessert. The cinnamon flavor does not pull any punches, as it's equally spicy and sweet, while the caramel filling brings a slightly chewy richness that balances out the mild heat. The glaze embedding the golden cane sugar worked very well in both imitating that classic churro crunch and bringing a new texture to the dish. As a novelty dessert, it ranks as a highly covetable treat. However, I think this specificity is its one drawback. Two of the other Bundts offer equal delicious quality while being slightly more universal in the flavor profile, so this takes a respectable bronze medal.
2. Baby Got Bundt USA Raps
I was unfamiliar with the Baby Got Bundt brand before writing this article, but now I'll be keeping an eye out for it going forward. This is one of the many treat lines made by the Total Cluster Fudge company, a commercial bakery that puts out shelf-stable baked goods. I found this variety, USA Raps, at The Fresh Market. Don't let the name confuse you; this is essentially a 14-pack of chocolate and vanilla baby Bundts topped with vanilla frosting and red, white, and blue sprinkles. The frosting color and sprinkles change to match the season or holiday.
While they seem so simple that they verge on being boring, these Bundts are a master class on execution. If you're going to do plain Jane vanilla and chocolate, make sure it hits on all cylinders. Baby Got Bundt gets this, offering up a delicious yellow cake and chocolate cake that's comforting, rich, and uncomplicated. The texture is moist but not dense, and the frosting offers the perfect touch of sweetness. The highest compliment I can give it? It didn't taste artificial despite being shelf-stable.
If I was throwing a get-together, I think these would be an excellent addition to my dessert spread and would offer a versatile yet timeless treat for any picky eater. Still, there's one cake left that's so delicious, I'm not even going to consider sharing.
1. Publix Chocolate Petite Bundts
There's a reason that the Publix's bakery gets such top marks from customers. It delivers some seriously tasty baked goods that can even put brick-and-mortar bakeries to shame. Of the churro, celebration, and chocolate varieties available, this was the one I took the most for granted, assuming it would be good — it's chocolate after all — but nothing revelatory.
But I should have known from just looking at its visually striking black and white exterior that it was packing a little something extra. Unlike the Aldi Triple Chocolate Creme Cake, these tiny Bundts offered a truly decadent triad of chocolate via fudge icing, glaze, and cake. If you've ever had a weakness for those chocolate-covered doughnuts, this dessert will knock you out with its tender combination of cake crumb and toothsome chocolate glaze. And that final addition of ganache-like fudge icing? It sends the whole thing into chocoholic overdrive. I'd argue that this is the best Bundt you can find anywhere, let alone from a grocery store.
Methodology
For selection, I stuck with cakes that either had "Bundt" in the title or were clearly baked in the iconic pan. These were all sourced from my local grocery stores, so the selection is confined to the geographic area of the Florida Panhandle. Only one cake in this collection was considered limited edition (the Churro Petite Bundts from Publix). All others should be available at any given time.
For the assessment, I considered the taste, texture, price, and versatility of each dessert. If a cake would need additional sprucing up, like The Fresh Market Mini Angel Food Bundt Cake, I noted that in the review. I compared the cakes to each other (particularly if they shared a similar flavor profile) and to popular bakery Bundt cakes, like the ones you can purchase from Nothing Bundt Cakes.