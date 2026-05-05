The Publix Bakery Items So Tasty They 'Call To You In The Middle Of The Night'
Regular Publix shoppers know that the bakery can seriously deliver on taste and quality. And as a grocery store many love for its cupcakes, it's no wonder that a certain type made our round-up of the 6 hands-down best grocery store cupcakes, according to customers. The sweet treats in question? The store's seasonally available cream cheese iced pumpkin cupcakes... a moist pumpkin cupcake naturally and artificially flavoured, topped with 100% cream cheese icing and crumbled bits of more cupcake.
So (reportedly) delicious are these pumpkin cupcakes, a fan on Facebook claimed, "They call to you in the middle of the night. 'Come get me.'" In a Reddit thread, one Publix shopper posted a photo of a (mostly eaten) container of the cream cheese iced pumpkin cupcakes, saying it's "one of my favourite seasonal items." One commenter chimed in: "I usually don't like pumpkin but this stuff is really good!!!" Another excited fan said, "MY FAVORITE CUPCAKE." Noticing the price tag in the Reddit photo, a six-count container of these seasonal delights was only $4.99 at this particular location last PSL season, but elsewhere on social media, it shows them selling for $6.99.
Publix releases a slew of pumpkin desserts each year
The cream cheese iced pumpkin cupcakes are just one part of a lengthy lineup of pumpkin-themed desserts that Publix launches each pumpkin spice season. In fall of 2025, the store brought back items ranging from cheesecake bites to pumpkin pie ice cream to iced pumpkin bread. It also introduced two new pumpkin items: The Pumpkin Mini Cake and the Pumpkin Petite Shortcake.
Chances are, these pumpkin cupcakes will make their return again this fall, but if it's the 100% cream cheese frosting that's your favorite part about Publix cupcakes, you can get your fix with their year-round offering. Cream cheese iced cupcakes come in chocolate, vanilla, carrot, and red velvet flavors, available in six-packs in the bakery any time — you can also pick up cream cheese iced cakes. If cakes and cupcakes aren't your thing, we also ranked 11 Publix bakery items from worst to best (and the Italian classic, tiramisu, came out on top).