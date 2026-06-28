In A Historic Southern City, This Original Taco Bell Signage Is A Hidden Gem Attraction
The historic city of Savannah, Georgia, is famous for its Spanish moss-draped live oak trees, preserved 18th-century architecture, and carefully protected historic neighborhood districts. Its culinary scene is also impressive, with some of Savannah's best restaurants and bars boasting multiple awards. But tucked away along a busy commercial corridor is a very different slice of history: an original Taco Bell sign from the chain's earliest years.
Located near the intersection of East Victory Drive and Skidaway Road, the sign is sandwiched between a Wendy's and an Arby's, while a modern Taco Bell sits a stone's throw away. Though only the sign itself remains, it's become an unlikely roadside attraction for fans of kitschy Americana history. Unlike the familiar Taco Bell purple bell logo, this vintage sign was the brand's earliest branding, which goes back to its founding in 1962. This first decade of Taco Bell's history includes its "sleeping sombrero" logo, which features an abstract figure sitting on the bell, wearing a bright yellow sombrero and a serape shawl.
Taco Bell founder Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, but the building was moved to Taco Bell's Irvine headquarters for safekeeping in 2015. This makes the Savannah sign a rare historic artifact, and the local community treats it as such. Its rarity has led to a cult following that actually prevented the sign's removal during redevelopment. Most fast food signs are routinely replaced during remodeling, so preservationists and Taco Bell historians believe it may be the last original sign still standing.
Savannah natives are protective of the vintage sign
While the claim that it's the last original Taco Bell sign is difficult to verify, even skeptics agree that surviving examples are extraordinarily rare. It's certainly one of the interesting facts about Taco Bell that you probably didn't know already. On Reddit, one Savannah native recalled: "I'd always smile a little every time I went past it when I lived there. It's a lovely piece of fast food history." Another noted: "I love seeing that sign every year when I go to Savannah for vacation in July, it's really neat!"
The sign also captures a broader nostalgia for mid-century roadside America. Other online comments frequently lament the loss of quirky commercial architecture, and this particular sign reminds them of a time when themed restaurants ruled the country. One Reddit user reminisced about Taco Bell's past decor: "Even before the teal chairs of the 90s. I remember the seats being brown or a rust color, and table tops too. Red clay tiles, planters. They had a more southwestern vibe." Another added, "I miss whimsy and creativity. Things are so plain and boring now."
The sign may be worth the pilgrimage to Savannah, even if you're not going to order any of Taco Bell's fan-favorite menu items. Gorditas aside, a broader Savannah food tour should include The Olde Pink House, a famous restaurant housed in a 250-year-old mansion. Another must-visit is James Beard award winner Mashama Bailey's restaurant, The Grey. In a city celebrated for preserving its past, the Taco Bell sign may be a quirky landmark, but that's precisely what makes it so charming.