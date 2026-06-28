In A Historic Southern City, This Original Taco Bell Signage Is A Hidden Gem Attraction

The historic city of Savannah, Georgia, is famous for its Spanish moss-draped live oak trees, preserved 18th-century architecture, and carefully protected historic neighborhood districts. Its culinary scene is also impressive, with some of Savannah's best restaurants and bars boasting multiple awards. But tucked away along a busy commercial corridor is a very different slice of history: an original Taco Bell sign from the chain's earliest years.

Located near the intersection of East Victory Drive and Skidaway Road, the sign is sandwiched between a Wendy's and an Arby's, while a modern Taco Bell sits a stone's throw away. Though only the sign itself remains, it's become an unlikely roadside attraction for fans of kitschy Americana history. Unlike the familiar Taco Bell purple bell logo, this vintage sign was the brand's earliest branding, which goes back to its founding in 1962. This first decade of Taco Bell's history includes its "sleeping sombrero" logo, which features an abstract figure sitting on the bell, wearing a bright yellow sombrero and a serape shawl.

Taco Bell founder Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, but the building was moved to Taco Bell's Irvine headquarters for safekeeping in 2015. This makes the Savannah sign a rare historic artifact, and the local community treats it as such. Its rarity has led to a cult following that actually prevented the sign's removal during redevelopment. Most fast food signs are routinely replaced during remodeling, so preservationists and Taco Bell historians believe it may be the last original sign still standing.