This Paint DIY Turns Beat-Up Pans Into Wall-Worthy Kitchen Art

The scratched-up old skillet that causes frustration when you use it doesn't need to be tossed into the bin. With some paint and a bit of creative ambition, beat-up frying pans can be converted into pretty pieces that can be displayed with pride. Make sure to clean the pan thoroughly before getting started. You'll also need to sand off rough edges and spray primer meant for metal onto the surface. The canvas is then yours to create.

Whether you use stencils to paint flowers, line up geometric patterns with a ruler, or do your best at attempting to capture the likeness of natural objects like fruit and herbs, painting that pan is a creative way to upcycle outdated kitchenware. Even a single matte color can add interest to a wall, or you can carry any design elements from your kitchen onto the pan. Clear varnish can fortify your design for lasting display. Old pans can also be coated in chalk paint to provide an erasable writing surface that can become useful in your kitchen.