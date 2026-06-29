Bypass The $1,000 Kitchen Islands: Grab Some Paint And Head To The Thrift Store Instead

Adding an island to your kitchen can solve a lot of common problems. It creates precious countertop space for meal prep, freeing up room for additional appliances and decor pieces, while drawers and cabinets below give plenty more storage for utensils, flatware, and dry goods, concentrating these items to the cooking area. An island can even serve as a kitchen table for casual meals and sipping your morning coffee. The cost of adding a one, however, can be prohibitive. Professionally installing a small island typically costs thousands of dollars, and even standalone islands can easily run up a similar bill. But with a trip to the thrift store and a bit of elbow grease, you make yourself a beautiful island for much, much less.

The trick here is starting with a quality dresser — and one of the right height. These can often be found at thrift stores for as little as $50, and require only a few modifications to become a chic centerpiece for your kitchen. Once you've found the ideal dresser and brought it home, all that you really need to do is clean it up, sand it down, and paint it to fit in with your kitchen decor.

Finding the perfect dresser is critical, as you'll want the small drawers and cabinets in the piece to work with your kitchen equipment. The surface on top is also important, as you'll probably want to finish it differently than the other sides so that it can be used as a nice workspace, and that means finding a dresser made with good wood that can be refinished to be food-prep friendly.