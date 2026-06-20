Designers Are Skipping Kitchen Islands — Here's What's Replacing Them

Islands have long been a desirable feature in kitchen design. The extra countertops and storage space help utilize every last inch of the heart of your home, as long as you choose the right kitchen island for your space. However, as trends continue to evolve, many interior designers are opting for kitchen islands less.

"Kitchen islands aren't going away, but designers are becoming more intentional about when to use them," Bilal Rehman tells us. As CEO and principal designer of Bilal Rehman Studio and founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery, he prioritizes the experience of a space in his designs and says that kitchen islands sometimes hinder that experience. "In many homes, islands can disrupt flow and take up valuable space," he explains. "We're seeing a shift toward layouts that feel more functional, flexible, and tailored to how people actually live and entertain."

When an island isn't the right fit, a peninsula can be the perfect alternative. "A kitchen peninsula is a countertop extension that's connected to a wall or cabinetry, rather than standing independently like an island," Rehman says. "It offers many of the same benefits while taking up less space."