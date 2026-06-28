This Iconic Steakhouse Chain And Buffet Took Over In The '80s — Now You'd Be Lucky To Find One

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Before Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, there was Western Sizzlin. Americans who dined out from the 1960s to '80s may remember this affordable, Old West-themed steakhouse for its cheap steak, chicken, and seafood meals and all-you-can-eat buffet — but in 2026, you'd be hard pressed to find one near you. This declining steakhouse chain now has only 33 restaurants under its rodeo belt, and the story of its rise and fall is almost as wild as the West itself.

The Western Sizzlin saga began in 1962. Founder Nick Pascarella had been scouting locations for a steakhouse when he got stranded in Augusta, Georgia, due to a flat tire. Locals convinced Pascarella that the town was prime steak territory, and it became home to the first Western Sizzlin Steak & More Restaurant. Pascarella built his reputation on his trademarked "FlameKist" steaks, flame-seared on both sides and flavored with "Gold Dust," a secret recipe seasoning mix. WS began franchising locations in 1966, and it grew into one of the most popular restaurant chains of the 1980s, with 585 stores in 1988 (via Los Angeles Times).

Western Sizzlin's steak dinners sported fun names like Six Shooter (filet mignon), Gunsmoke (sirloin strip), and Big Tex (ground hamburger steak). However, countless nostalgic customers name the chain's steak sandwich as its best beefy meal. WS's expansive buffet included topping bars centered around salads, fresh fruit, ice cream, and even its famously giant baked potatoes. But after three decades as a go-to Friday night dining spot, trouble began brewing for Western Sizzlin.