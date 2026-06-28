The Grilled Chicken Marinade A Chef Swears By For Layers Of Flavor
As grilling season gets into full swing, chicken is a protein that definitely deserves a place over the coals. And while you can dry brine chicken a day before grilling to achieve tender meat and crispy skin, a marinade will instill both tenderness and flavor. We spoke with chef Diervion "Tank" Land, sous chef at Boone's in Atlanta, about his go-to marinade for grilled chicken — one that is complex and encompassing nearly all five essential tastes. "My go-to marinade is what I call an Elevated Creole Citrus Marinade," he said, " ... I love this marinade because it builds flavors in layers."
He listed fresh lemon and orange juice, garlic, shallots, extra virgin olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, fresh thyme, fresh parsley, smoked paprika, Creole mustard, kosher salt, cracked black pepper, and a touch of Louisiana hot sauce for his marinade. Chicken is far from a robust protein, so a multi-ingredient marinade like chef Land's will help bring its savory flavor to the forefront.
Plus, each ingredient has a specific job. "The citrus gently tenderizes while adding brightness. The oil helps carry flavor into the meat and promotes beautiful browning on the grill. Garlic, herbs, and Creole mustard provide depth and complexity," the chef explained, "while the hot sauce adds just enough Louisiana character without overwhelming the chicken." No one ingredient dominates over the others, resulting in a marinade that chef Land claims is "balanced, versatile, and lets the flavor of the chicken shine."
More chicken marinade tips from the chef
Chef Diervion Land's flavorful Creole marinade will surely elevate any cut of chicken you have in mind, but unlike tough cuts of red meat, chicken is significantly more delicate, which puts it at risk for over-marinating. Chef Land said a good rule of thumb for marinating chicken is that "dark meat naturally contains more fat and connective tissue, so it benefits from longer marination times."
Consequently, he recommended dark meat cuts like thighs to marinate for 6 to 12 hours and drumsticks for 8 to 12 hours, while light meat like chicken breasts only need 4 to 6 hours. If you want to marinate the entire bird, he advised a minimum overnight soak and a maximum of 24 hours. "The only caution is not to leave boneless chicken breasts in a highly acidic marinade for too long, as the texture can become slightly mushy," he said.
Whether you're using his marinade or following another grilled chicken recipe, chef Land advised reserving a portion of the untouched marinade to use as a finishing sauce or reduced into a glaze. Another key tip of his to follow when grilling chicken is to let the chicken come closer to room temperature before grilling; just 20 to 30 minutes will do to allow for more even cooking.