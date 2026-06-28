The Grilled Chicken Marinade A Chef Swears By For Layers Of Flavor

As grilling season gets into full swing, chicken is a protein that definitely deserves a place over the coals. And while you can dry brine chicken a day before grilling to achieve tender meat and crispy skin, a marinade will instill both tenderness and flavor. We spoke with chef Diervion "Tank" Land, sous chef at Boone's in Atlanta, about his go-to marinade for grilled chicken — one that is complex and encompassing nearly all five essential tastes. "My go-to marinade is what I call an Elevated Creole Citrus Marinade," he said, " ... I love this marinade because it builds flavors in layers."

He listed fresh lemon and orange juice, garlic, shallots, extra virgin olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, fresh thyme, fresh parsley, smoked paprika, Creole mustard, kosher salt, cracked black pepper, and a touch of Louisiana hot sauce for his marinade. Chicken is far from a robust protein, so a multi-ingredient marinade like chef Land's will help bring its savory flavor to the forefront.

Plus, each ingredient has a specific job. "The citrus gently tenderizes while adding brightness. The oil helps carry flavor into the meat and promotes beautiful browning on the grill. Garlic, herbs, and Creole mustard provide depth and complexity," the chef explained, "while the hot sauce adds just enough Louisiana character without overwhelming the chicken." No one ingredient dominates over the others, resulting in a marinade that chef Land claims is "balanced, versatile, and lets the flavor of the chicken shine."