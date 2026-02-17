Why You Should Salt Your Chicken A Day Before Grilling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cooking chicken on the grill can have a bit of a learning curve to it, but, with proper preparation and a little bit of practice, you'll be a grilled chicken champ in no time. Among the many tips for making the absolute best grilled chicken, one vital step is to salt your chicken at least a day prior to grilling. Known as dry brining, this technique is important to let the flavors and tenderizing effects of the salt fully permeate your chicken to give it an optimal taste and texture when grilled.
Though similar to a marinade or wet brine, the difference with dry brining is that it's considerably less messy than a liquid-based brine. It's a dry rub to let the salt sink beneath the surface of your chicken. This will help your grilled chicken achieve crispier skin and a more even browning on the outside when grilling. It's also especially useful when working with larger pieces of chicken or a whole chicken that would be more difficult to fully coat with a wet brine.
Start by patting your chicken dry and then sprinkling and rubbing salt all over the outside and inside the cavity as well. You don't have to use just salt either. Mix up dried or fresh herbs and spices to infuse extra flavor into your chicken before it hits the grill. Try adjusting your dry brine ingredients to complement a grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe and more.
More tips for dry brining chicken
Coarse styles of salt like Kosher and similar are the best types for dry brining chicken. Adding some citrus zest can also help to liven up your dry brine and provide an even fuller depth of flavor to your grilled chicken. Be thorough with your coating and give your dry-brined chicken between eight hours and a full day in the refrigerator to let the salt soak in.
With any chicken, it's important to ensure that it's fully cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you've taken your chicken off the grill and allowed it to rest, you can enjoy it to the fullest extent. It's simple enough to prepare a batch of complementary grilled vegetables to accompany your chicken or even put both together in a batch of grilled chicken and vegetable kebabs.
Let the flavors of your dry rub inform your choice of side dish or vice versa. Get creative with fun additions to your dry brine by including za'atar seasoning or a Creole spice blend. Grilled chicken can make a lovely addition of poultry protein to any of your favorite salad recipes. Similarly, you can cut your grilled chicken up to add to a protein and fiber-rich bowl akin to a grilled Greek chicken grain bowl. Any way you choose to dry brine your chicken, it's a necessary step to guaranteeing a delicious meal.