7 Most Overpriced Coffee Chains In 2026

Going out for coffee is getting ever more expensive, but some coffee chains are more extreme in their sticker shock. Many of us are still operating on the prices of the past, thinking a small cup of coffee should just be a dollar or two, with espresso-based drinks being $5. If that's where your brain still is, you're going to be floored if you try to buy a coffee or espresso drink at some of the most overpriced chains.

Yes, the cost of coffee is higher in general, but there are still places you can find coffee for a bargain, including coffee shops. Chains like Tim Hortons, where you can get a latte or flavored iced espresso drink for around $4.35, demonstrate it's still possible to go out for coffee or espresso drinks on a tighter budget. Yet, there are places where you'll spend double those prices, if not more.

Keep in mind that the prices we list here are for a single location at a given moment in time, and will vary by location or fluctuate with the cost of coffee beans or even the time of day. Plus, the larger-sized drinks have much higher price tags. When we looked at the average prices of coffee and espresso-based drinks at major coffee chains, we found that these seven chains charge more than the average.