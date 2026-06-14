Beloved Since The '90s, This Regional Coffee Chain Is Worth A Stop In The Midwest
It's not lightly that a brand is placed on our list of must-try regional coffee chains. What started in 1995, catering to Michigan college students, Biggby Coffee has become a fast-growing coffee chain. Then called Beaner's, the shop was housed in an old Arby's. Founders and MSU alumni Bob Fish and Mary Roszel of East Lansing were tipped off that the working name had racial connotations, so Biggby became the substitute. "A Midwestern millennial's relic. I remember the rebrand like it was yesterday," wrote one user on Reddit.
Now with over 450 locations in over a dozen states, this coffee franchise has made an impression as a sweet coffee chain in the U.S. "It's the Dunkin' of Michigan, catering to people who want caffeine, don't like coffee, but love cream and sugar," explained one user on Reddit. With a stacked menu offering coffee and tea lattes, energy drinks like BIGGBY Blast and Red Bull Mocktails; hot chocolate served iced, hot, or frozen; a dedicated kids menu; and food items like muffins and signature made-to-order Bragels, the stop offers something for everyone. "It's much better than other chains, cheap, and the employees at my location are delightful," wrote a fan on Reddit.
Making coffee approachable
The brand has gained a reputation for being an approachable stop for those first wading into the world of coffee or who want the jolt of caffeine without the heavy taste of espresso. "Beginner coffee drinkers," noted a fan on Reddit, summing up the chain's primary audience. Though many of the drinks are known to be packed with sugar, it hasn't stopped fans from coming back. "The chocolate chip cookie cream freeze? Delicious. Because you literally put 6 cookies in it," wrote a fan on Reddit. "I love Biggby! I used to love getting an iced Butterbear but ever since trying to eat better, it's now tasting too sweet," admitted a customer on Reddit.
That being said, Biggby's PSL did make it onto our ranked list, placing 9th out of 19 drinks sampled, and sugar-free syrups exist. Drink options like smoothies and creme freezes can satisfy those who want something beyond a usual coffee drink, and seasonal specials like Sweet Foam Campfire Cold Brew and Sun of a Peach Creme Freeze keep regulars looking for menu changes. For those hungry for a solid snack or meal, breakfast bagel sandwiches and blueberry muffins have received rave reviews online.