Beloved Since The '90s, This Regional Coffee Chain Is Worth A Stop In The Midwest

It's not lightly that a brand is placed on our list of must-try regional coffee chains. What started in 1995, catering to Michigan college students, Biggby Coffee has become a fast-growing coffee chain. Then called Beaner's, the shop was housed in an old Arby's. Founders and MSU alumni Bob Fish and Mary Roszel of East Lansing were tipped off that the working name had racial connotations, so Biggby became the substitute. "A Midwestern millennial's relic. I remember the rebrand like it was yesterday," wrote one user on Reddit.

Now with over 450 locations in over a dozen states, this coffee franchise has made an impression as a sweet coffee chain in the U.S. "It's the Dunkin' of Michigan, catering to people who want caffeine, don't like coffee, but love cream and sugar," explained one user on Reddit. With a stacked menu offering coffee and tea lattes, energy drinks like BIGGBY Blast and Red Bull Mocktails; hot chocolate served iced, hot, or frozen; a dedicated kids menu; and food items like muffins and signature made-to-order Bragels, the stop offers something for everyone. "It's much better than other chains, cheap, and the employees at my location are delightful," wrote a fan on Reddit.