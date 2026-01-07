8 Fast-Growing Coffee Chains You Could Spot Near You Soon
If you're a coffee lover, you likely have your go-to morning stop. Even if you prefer to frequent a local shop, sometimes the national or regional coffee chains just hit the spot, and you likely have a favorite one of those, too. But with so many coffee chains expanding at a rapid rate, it may be worth stepping out of your comfort zone and trying one that's new on the scene. In fact, there are quite a few chains taking steps to expand outside their original geographical region.
From Midwest-based franchises to beloved West Coast establishments, there are a handful of regional coffee chains that seem to be racing to open shops in as many areas as possible. Whether these franchises have been open for five years or 30 years, expansion has been top of mind for each one. Even if you aren't someone who frequents chain establishments of any sort, you'll likely find something to love about these brands, from their attention to customer experience to their high-quality beverages. So whether you are someone who embraces change or needs a little push, here are the coffee shops you should keep an eye out for in the near future.
7 Brew
This drive-thru coffee chain only started in 2017, but has grown to over 550 locations and is rapidly expanding outward from its original location in Arkansas. As of 2025, most of its locations are on the East Coast and in the Midwest, but its expansion plan is so ambitious, it's not a stretch to assume you'll see a shop near you soon. In 2024 alone, 7 Brew added 141 locations to its roster, and by the end of that same year had 2,500 future stands under development agreements.
For a small stand that started out offering only seven different coffee drinks (hence the name), 7 Brew has become known for its numerous locations and flavor combinations — 20,000 possible combinations to be exact — and super fast, friendly service. But its growth hasn't been an accident; it's focused on personal touch combined with strategic investments. In 2024, Blackstone made an investment into the growth of 7 Brew due to the welcoming experience it provides for every customer. According to a statement from Blackstone: "7 Brew's impressive growth to date is a testament to its strong team and franchisee partnerships. We are excited to partner with this business that is redefining the out-of-home coffee experience, by marrying a personal, human-centric customer service experience with premium products and exceptional efficiency." While there are many other facts about 7 Brew that will intrigue any coffee lover, you'll just have to try it for yourself if (or should we say when) one opens close to you.
Dutch Bros
This drive-thru coffee chain first opened in Oregon in 1992, but it wasn't until 2000 that it opened its first franchise location. And while the Starbucks versus Dutch Bros debate may have prevented Dutch Bros from coming up to its Pacific Northwest neighbor, Seattle, as quickly, it certainly hasn't stopped Dutch Bros from challenging its rival with its current expansion plan. According to The Street, the top five states with the most Dutch Bros locations overlap a lot of the same states as Starbucks. Dutch Bros is also set to open 1,000 more franchise locations by 2029, giving Starbucks an even bigger run for its money.
But what's even more interesting is how Dutch Bros is planning on competing with its bigger competitors. Since its inception, Dutch Bros food offerings were rather limited, until it took a chance in 2024 with the launch of its hot breakfast pilot program that it expanded in 2025. And that trial paid off with numbers proving just how much customers valued having a one-stop shop. According to Dutch Bros, by the third fiscal quarter of 2025, it saw a 4.7% rise in transactions and overall revenue growth. Dutch Bros is planning on a nationwide breakfast rollout by the end of 2026. The numbers speak for themselves here, and if we're to guess, Dutch Bros will continue to rise in popularity the more it listens to and implements what its customers want.
Aroma Joe's
Founded in Maine by a group of cousins in 2000, the chain is still mainly concentrated in New England, but has continued to open new locations beyond that area, including in Western Pennsylvania and Florida. Known for its signature energy drinks and coffee, Aroma Joe's picked up speed in 2025 with the opening of eight more coffeeshops, for a total of 128 locations. And to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary, Aroma Joe's opened a first-of-its kind location in Bangor, Maine that included both a drive-thru and coffeehouse experience. Up until this point, Aroma Joe's had been exclusively a drive-thru only chain.
Compared to some of the other shops on this list, its number of locations looks pretty small, but it makes up for it in company culture. Aroma Joe's was named one of the Top 10 Coffee Franchises of 2024 by Entrepreneur and was also named one of QSR's Best Brands to Work For in 2024, likely due to how it distinguishes itself in the market with its community engagement and unique market position. According to current multi-unit franchisee Rob Hanson: "It's more about helping the people around us, whether they're customers or staff ... I've really enjoyed teaching and coaching our young people, helping them grow not just as baristas but as individuals, too. The Aroma Joe's community is about making a positive impact, and that's what got me into it". So if you are looking to support a brand that pours into its workers and community, not just its product, Aroma Joe's is a great example.
Biggby Coffee
If you haven't heard of Biggby Coffee before this (we hadn't), it's a name you'll likely hear soon. This Michigan-based franchise has been around since 1995 and, as of 2025, has expanded to over 450 locations across. One of the biggest driving forces behind the Biggby brand is how it aims to put the people first above everything else. In fact, the recently revamped slogan, "Biggby Makes It Better," is a visual reminder pointing back to how much the company values the total customer experience — from the coffee it serves to the positive, friendly service it provides.
What makes Biggby so special is that it goes the extra mile when it comes to its coffee sourcing. Not only does Biggby buy directly from farmers, it created an entire organization — OBIIS — that visits every farm to assess it for fair practices and coffee quality. In fact, all OBIIS-verified Farm Direct coffee is tested for herbicides and pesticides before purchasing — a process that goes above and beyond even what is required for a product to be certified USDA organic.
Blank Street
One of the newest coffee chains on this list, Blank Street started as a modest coffee cart in Brooklyn, New York, in 2020. Despite the odds, Blank Street didn't just survive the pandemic — it thrived. Blank Street reached over 90 locations in the U.S. and even some across the pond by 2025, with more locations on the horizon.
Something unique about Blank Street compared to the other shops on this list is its focus on popular matcha drinks in addition to coffee. While a lot of other shops treat matcha as a secondary offering, Blank Street tends to highlight its matcha offerings as equal to its coffee menu. In fact, Blank Street originally was called "Blank Street Coffee" but dropped the "coffee" and leaned into the green color of matcha. After all, matcha does account for 50% of its business, according to Blank Street's global creative director Mohammad Rabba. Drinks like the Banana Bread Matcha, Blueberry Matcha, and the Strawberry Shortcake Matcha pair nicely with its menu of coffee classics like lattes and cortados. Seasonal specialties include trending flavors such as the Pistachio Latte and the Espresso Martini Latte — all of which you can get hot or iced.
The Human Bean
This Oregon coffee drive-thru has been serving hot joe to the Pacific Northwest since 1998. What started as a single stand by a husband and wife has grown over two decades to approximately 250 locations across 24 states. It's the little gestures, like the single chocolate-covered espresso bean on the top of every cup, that make every visit to The Human Bean a memorable one. Its mission, simply put, is "to inspire authentic human connections with a bean on top." This also goes into how it looks to treat its franchisees. Unlike a lot of other franchise coffee chains, The Human Bean's model is different, with no percentage-of-sales or royalty fees — likely attracting franchise owners which, in turn, results in steady growth.
From coffee classics to frozen and hot specialties to energy drinks and dirty sodas, the Human Bean has something for everyone. It even has a "Little Beans" menu just for kids. With over 25 different flavors of syrups and sauces, the possible flavor combinations are endless. You can also choose from a selection of pastries, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and cake pops if you're feeling munchy.
Pret a Manger
The international organic coffee chain Pret a Manger has been well known in Europe for years since its 1986 opening in London. It first came to America in 2000 and now has over 65 locations spread out between New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. If its international presence is any indication — there are over 500 shops abroad — we should expect to see a lot more locations in America in the future. In fact, according to Reuters, the company is aiming for 300 total locations across the U.S. by 2029.
What makes Pret a Manger stand out from the rest of the coffee shops on this list is its focus on organic beans. Not only is its coffee 100% organic (so are its teas and dairy milks), it partners with local farmers in Peru to support sustainable cultivation practices for generations of future farmers. By doing this, it gives back to those who work so hard to provide us with the coffee beans we drink on a daily basis and helps to ensure security in their livelihoods. In addition to coffee, Pret a Manger has an entire menu of delicious sandwiches, wraps, pastries, and soups, making it so much more than just a place to get your caffeine fix.
Scooter's Coffee
Rapidly expanding with over 850 locations in 30 states, this drive-thru coffee chain is working on bringing "midwest nice" to all of America. First opened in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee set out to make 2025 a year to remember with its ambitious opening of 120 locations in a single year. This major expansion even earned it a top-10 spot in Yelp's 2025 Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands Report. Ultimately, this growth all comes down to customer experience and connection. According to Vice President of Franchise Sales, Matt Sawicki: "At Scooter's Coffee, we're not just selling coffee; we're creating communities. These new locations represent our commitment to spreading the joy and connection that a great cup of coffee can bring."
This attention to happiness is seen in its menu with a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you want a classic latte or cold brew or something a bit sweeter, like one of its specialty seasonal offerings, Scooter's has you covered. You can also choose from a variety of non-coffee drinks like lemonade, smoothies, tea, or sparkling sodas and floats. Scooters even has an extensive food menu with pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and omelet bites, making it a real one-stop shop for all of your morning needs.