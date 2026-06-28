This Is The Secret To Perfect Grilled Chicken, According To An Expert

Barbecue is an American summertime tradition. Who doesn't love that flavorful bark on a cut of juicy, smoky meat? The mix of smoke and char you get from grilling comes together to create a unique flavor you can't get from other cooking methods, and, for many people, it is unbeatable. While any food can be tasty on the grill, some home cooks have a pervasive fear of cooking chicken, or more specifically, undercooking chicken, and that tends to hold some people back. Others who aren't worried about undercooking fear the opposite, grilling chicken until it becomes too dry and overdone. To help make it easier, we decided to turn to an expert to find out how to make the perfect grilled chicken.

Tasting Table spoke to Chef Diervion "Tank" Land, sous chef at Boone's in Atlanta, and asked what the secret was to making the best grilled chicken. "The biggest secret is: Don't chase temperature, chase carryover cooking," he told us. We've talked about this before and recommended you slightly undercook foods on the grill to allow carryover cooking to do the rest of the work for you.

Chef Land continued, "Most people cook chicken until it's already done on the grill. By the time it rests, it's overcooked. Instead, remove the chicken a few degrees before your final target temperature and let the resting period finish the cooking process." He's not the only pro to suggest this either, as Ina Garten also recommended letting carryover cooking finish chicken to ensure juicy results.