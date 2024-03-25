Ina Garten Says It's Okay To Undercook Chicken For The Juiciest Results

Don't get your feathers in a twist. When The Barefoot Contessa says it's okay to undercook chicken, she isn't suggesting anyone should actually eat undercooked chicken. Instead, she's simply saying that pulling the poultry off the heat when it's still a few points shy of the 165-degree Fahrenheit safety rule will ensure the final product isn't overcooked. "Cook the chicken with the skin on, undercook it slightly, and let it rest (and keep cooking) under a sheet of aluminum foil," Garten explained in her Instagram series, "Ask Ina." "You won't believe what a difference this makes!"

After years of perfecting her chicken recipes, Garten came to the conclusion that one of the best ways to avoid overcooking chicken — and ultimately serving guests dried-out, rubbery poultry — is to embrace a process known as carryover cooking. This method involves bringing the chicken to just under the recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, then pulling it off the heat and letting it rest for around 10 minutes. The chicken will continue cooking — without a heat source. It's a process experienced chefs employ all the time — and they're doing it in plain sight. Don't believe us? How many times have you watched a grill master expertly cook a steak and then pull it off the heat to let it rest before serving? That resting part? It's just another term for carryover cooking.