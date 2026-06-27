This Seafood Order Sounds Upscale, But It's Never Worth It

Flip through enough seafood menus, and eventually you'll come across shark — either listed outright or tucked under something more obscure. Shark fin soup. Mako steaks. It sounds exciting. Adventurous. Like ordering the (arguably) main character of "Jaws" for dinner. And sure, it's legal to eat in the U.S., but there are a few good reasons to leave it alone.

The biggest one is mercury. Shark meat sits near the very top of the FDA's mercury rankings, averaging 0.979 parts per million — a figure nearly equal to swordfish, itself a fish the agency warns consumers to limit. Sharks accumulate mercury because they're at the end of a long food chain, eating fish that have already eaten fish, with no biological mechanism to clear the metal from their bodies. And mercury isn't the only issue. A dead shark's urea converts to ammonia fairly quickly, leaving behind an odor that skilled prep work can reduce but rarely eliminates entirely (via the Food and Agriculture Organization).

To make things even murkier: Shark meat is sometimes sold under different names, including flake, dogfish, grayfish, or simply whitefish — and it occasionally turns up in fish and chips or imitation crab. So if you're eating unspecified "white fish" at a seafood shack, there's a chance you've already had it. Nothing you can do about it there, but if you've got the choice? It'll be safer (as well as cheaper) to skip it for something like tuna.