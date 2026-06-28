Why You Should Rub Ice On Your Grill Grates

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As much fun as grilling at home can be, the biggest frustration may be the cleanup afterward. You should be cleaning your grill grates after each use, and it can be a hassle. Sometimes scraping a grill clean can seem like a punishment, especially if you let it sit too long and everything has carbonized to a rock-hard crust. While there are plenty of grill cleaning tools you can buy and formulas you can use, it never hurts to have another cleaning tip in your repertoire. The best ones are quick, easy, and inexpensive. With that in mind, the next time you're cleaning your grill, give ice a try.

Tasting Table spoke to Robert Irvine, chef and the Food Network personality known for "Restaurant Impossible," as well as Jess Pryles, founder of the Hardcore Carnivore BBQ line and author of "Prime Cuts: The Essential Guide to Choosing and Enjoying Meats" (available in October 2026), about why cleaning a grill with ice is often the best approach.

"The ice trick works because of two things happening at once when that ice hits the blazing-hot grates," Irvine told us. "That sudden temperature change shocks the hard crust and it cracks and breaks apart. It's like the cold makes the gunk shrink and splinter while the hot metal stays strong."

Pryles broke it down this way. "The theory is a dual action — thermal shock (cracking the dirt off the grates by causing the metal to contract), then letting the steam come in and finish the job." It's the steam that is the real secret behind this grill cleaning trick. "It softens everything up from the bottom, almost like it's prying it off the metal," Irvine said. "Then when you scrape it, the stuff comes right off instead of fighting you."