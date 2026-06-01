Blast Stubborn Grill Grime Off Fast With This Easy Ice Cube Trick

Wire barbecue brushes are tricksy. There are a few reasons why you should stop using a wire brush to clean your grill: They either embed metal bristles onto your cooking surface, or otherwise waste time being ineffective at eradicating deep grease, grime, and hard, burnt-on material. Then there's the chemicals, perhaps effective at dissolving grease, but can you be certain you've removed it from the same surface you put your burgers on? A simple solution – well-known to some in the service industry — is to use something that's as cheap and readily available as frozen water. It is, in fact, frozen water.

Placing ice on a hot grill creates a reaction that lifts burnt-on debris with minimal scraping, ridding the cleaning process of both food grease and elbow grease. But before you empty a cooler's worth onto your Weber, there are some important things to know, and some safety considerations.

The trick works on both barbecue grills and griddles, and is straightforward to execute. Get your grill or griddle ripping hot. Then, when it's up to temperature, drop some ice-cubes onto the surface. The carbonized debris (that's a fancy term for the burnt-on black stuff) should lift off with an easy scrape. This is due to the effects of thermal shock on the carbonized debris, which is the rapid and irregular contraction of the material, causing it to fracture, disintegrate, and separate from the molecularly expanded, more resilient hot metal of the grill. The steam that's created almost instantaneously introduces material agitation that helps to move grease off as well.