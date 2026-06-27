One Of Aldi's Best Hidden Gems Of 2026 So Far Is A Must-Have On Any Charcuterie Board
To find uniquely tasty party snacks that will have your guests asking "Where did you get this stuff?," there are few better places to shop than Aldi. The discount grocer offers a goldmine of chips, crackers, candies, and other munchables you can rarely find elsewhere, including the Savoritz Cranberry Sea Salt Artisan Crisps. These sweet-and-savory, classy crackers are gaining popularity as one of the best Aldi products to add to your charcuterie board.
Savoritz Cranberry Sea Salt Crisps are much like miniature rounds of toast livened up with dried cranberries and a blend of flax, black sesame, pumpkin, and poppy seeds. Aldi customers say they have just enough of a fruity hint from the berries and an extra-crunchy texture that makes them especially tasty. While good enough to eat plain, fans have found many ways to pair these crackers with cheeses, meats, jams, and other charcuterie board classics to seriously upgrade snack time. One Reddit user shared, "We put these out for a small party and they were a hit! AMAZING with some room temperature Camembert and fig jam."
How to use Aldi's cranberry crisps in an unforgettable charcuterie board
If you're lucky enough to find the Savoritz Cranberry Crisps at Aldi, shoppers strongly recommend pairing them with Emporium Selection Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese. With bursts of tangy, sweet, and warm cinnamon flavors, this product placed highly in our ranking of Aldi cheeses. Spread it onto the crisps and drizzle on a little honey or herbed olive oil for a creamy, crunchy combo that your guests will finish off fast. For a similar flavor profile with a spicy kick, pair them with a cream cheese and Tabasco jalapeño pepper jelly.
Prefer firmer, more savory cheeses? Combine your Savoritz crisps with Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar, one of Aldi's best cheeses. Add a slice of fresh apple, fig, or pear to up the fruitiness or a piece of cured meat for a salty contrast. Aldi customers also adore these crisps paired with Brie or Gorgonzola blue cheese. Try serving the Gorgonzola-smeared crackers with extra dried cranberries and chopped walnuts or pecans for a symphony of funky, sweet, and nutty notes.
To play up the savory side of these cranberry crisps, use stronger, saltier condiments and cheeses. One Redditor recommended Emporium Selection Roasted Garlic & Tomato Basil Cheese plus extra roasted garlic, while another user suggested "a slice of sharp white cheddar and onion chutney, broiled until bubbly." Mustard, bacon jam, or olive tapenade would also be great complements.