One Of Aldi's Best Hidden Gems Of 2026 So Far Is A Must-Have On Any Charcuterie Board

To find uniquely tasty party snacks that will have your guests asking "Where did you get this stuff?," there are few better places to shop than Aldi. The discount grocer offers a goldmine of chips, crackers, candies, and other munchables you can rarely find elsewhere, including the Savoritz Cranberry Sea Salt Artisan Crisps. These sweet-and-savory, classy crackers are gaining popularity as one of the best Aldi products to add to your charcuterie board.

Savoritz Cranberry Sea Salt Crisps are much like miniature rounds of toast livened up with dried cranberries and a blend of flax, black sesame, pumpkin, and poppy seeds. Aldi customers say they have just enough of a fruity hint from the berries and an extra-crunchy texture that makes them especially tasty. While good enough to eat plain, fans have found many ways to pair these crackers with cheeses, meats, jams, and other charcuterie board classics to seriously upgrade snack time. One Reddit user shared, "We put these out for a small party and they were a hit! AMAZING with some room temperature Camembert and fig jam."