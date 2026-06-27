Make The Most Of Your Fridge By Using Its Coldest Spot Correctly
Despite what social media might lead you to believe, organizing your fridge isn't just about aesthetics. It's why professional chefs are so diligent about maintaining a well-organized refrigerator — they know how to maximize this key appliance to make their food prep process as efficient as possible. One critical thing to keep in mind is an understanding of how to use the various zones, and this includes correctly using your refrigerator's coldest spot: The bottom shelf.
As most people know, hot air rises, and this is even true in your fridge. On average, the upper shelf is warmer, which is why it's critical to store things like raw fish on the bottom shelf. But raw fish isn't the only food that does well down there. And if you're also trying to maintain food freshness and maximise your fridge's efficiency — especially in warmer months — there are several other things worth keeping in mind.
How to maximize your fridge's bottom shelf
Most people know that the fridge door is the trickiest spot for storage, because it's where your temperatures will fluctuate the most. This is why these shelves are a great space for things like condiments, but not as ideal for perishables like milk and fresh-squeezed juices. These will do much better on the bottom shelf, where the temperature is consistent enough to maximize freshness.
Along with raw fish, raw meat also does best on the bottom shelf. In both cases, the temperature is key, but the logistics are an added bonus. By keeping raw meat at the bottom of your fridge, you minimize the risk of any run-off or dripping that can potentially contaminate the rest of your food. It's also a good idea to keep these foods in airtight labeled containers, too.
But it's not just raw and perishable food that does best on the bottom shelf. Rotisserie chicken is another food best stored at the bottom, and particularly in the back of the bottom shelf where temperatures are coolest and most consistent. As a rule, cooked chicken should be stored at 40-degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which makes the back of your bottom shelf the most reliable spot. And if you're in the mood for reorganizing the fridge, bear in mind that clear boxes are the best way forward for easy-to-manage storage.