Make The Most Of Your Fridge By Using Its Coldest Spot Correctly

Most people know that the fridge door is the trickiest spot for storage, because it's where your temperatures will fluctuate the most. This is why these shelves are a great space for things like condiments, but not as ideal for perishables like milk and fresh-squeezed juices. These will do much better on the bottom shelf, where the temperature is consistent enough to maximize freshness.

Along with raw fish, raw meat also does best on the bottom shelf. In both cases, the temperature is key, but the logistics are an added bonus. By keeping raw meat at the bottom of your fridge, you minimize the risk of any run-off or dripping that can potentially contaminate the rest of your food. It's also a good idea to keep these foods in airtight labeled containers, too.

But it's not just raw and perishable food that does best on the bottom shelf. Rotisserie chicken is another food best stored at the bottom, and particularly in the back of the bottom shelf where temperatures are coolest and most consistent. As a rule, cooked chicken should be stored at 40-degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which makes the back of your bottom shelf the most reliable spot. And if you're in the mood for reorganizing the fridge, bear in mind that clear boxes are the best way forward for easy-to-manage storage.