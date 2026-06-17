You're Probably Storing Rotisserie Chicken On The Wrong Fridge Shelf

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Hot, tasty, and ready to eat, rotisserie chicken is the definition of an effortless meal prep staple. But while it may not take much thinking to prepare, storing it correctly takes way more consideration. To help you enjoy fresh chicken for days, Tasting Table asked Lacey Baier, author of "Cleanish Meal Prep", how to properly store this protein. She shared that it is best to push leftover rotisserie chicken to the back of a lower shelf in your refrigerator.

Cooked poultry isn't nearly as delicate as raw, so you might be guilty of plopping rotisserie chicken on a random shelf in your fridge or even on the door. However, Baier explained that "The temperature at the back [of the fridge] is the most consistent — the door and front fluctuate every time you open it, which isn't ideal for cooked protein." Cooked chicken should always be stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less to remain safe to eat, so you shouldn't keep meat in the refrigerator door or areas close to it, which may warm up above this temp. This promotes microbial growth and easily leads to spoilage in animal products.

Meanwhile, the back of the lowest shelf in your fridge is the coldest zone, so Baier's recommended storage spot will keep your chicken fresh for longer. Her advice is especially important if you like to turn rotisserie chicken into sandwiches, salads, and other no-cook dishes. Prepared foods that you plan to eat without reheating should be stored with extra care to prevent bacterial growth.