You're Probably Storing Rotisserie Chicken On The Wrong Fridge Shelf
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Hot, tasty, and ready to eat, rotisserie chicken is the definition of an effortless meal prep staple. But while it may not take much thinking to prepare, storing it correctly takes way more consideration. To help you enjoy fresh chicken for days, Tasting Table asked Lacey Baier, author of "Cleanish Meal Prep", how to properly store this protein. She shared that it is best to push leftover rotisserie chicken to the back of a lower shelf in your refrigerator.
Cooked poultry isn't nearly as delicate as raw, so you might be guilty of plopping rotisserie chicken on a random shelf in your fridge or even on the door. However, Baier explained that "The temperature at the back [of the fridge] is the most consistent — the door and front fluctuate every time you open it, which isn't ideal for cooked protein." Cooked chicken should always be stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less to remain safe to eat, so you shouldn't keep meat in the refrigerator door or areas close to it, which may warm up above this temp. This promotes microbial growth and easily leads to spoilage in animal products.
Meanwhile, the back of the lowest shelf in your fridge is the coldest zone, so Baier's recommended storage spot will keep your chicken fresh for longer. Her advice is especially important if you like to turn rotisserie chicken into sandwiches, salads, and other no-cook dishes. Prepared foods that you plan to eat without reheating should be stored with extra care to prevent bacterial growth.
For safer storage, don't leave rotisserie chicken in its plastic packaging
Before you bring a rotisserie chicken home, shove it into the back of the fridge, and call it a day, Lacey Baier cautions that you need an extra step to store it properly. "Transfer the chicken to an airtight container rather than leaving it in the store packaging, which isn't designed for extended storage," she told Tasting Table.
There are multiple reasons why you shouldn't store rotisserie chicken in the bag it's sold in. First of all, the package may have vents or holes in it, meaning it's not airtight. Air exposure can cause the meat to grow bacteria, dry out, or even go rancid as it sits in the fridge. Hot rotisserie chickens also release tons of steam as they sit inside their plastic bags or boxes. This builds up condensation, creating the kind of warm, humid environment that foodborne bacteria thrive in. Let the meat sit inside that same bag for days after purchase, and it can easily grow tons of harmful microbes — even in the coldest spot in the fridge.
An airtight container does a lot to keep meat fresh, but to avoid building up condensation, let hot rotisserie chicken cool for at least 30 minutes at room temperature before refrigeration. Rotisserie chicken will stay good in the fridge for three to four days under ideal conditions, and with these tips, you'll help it actually last that long without going bad.