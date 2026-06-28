One Sip Of This Mexican Cocktail And You'll Forget About Your Favorite Milkshake

The phrase "Mexican cocktail," brings to mind frozen margaritas; tangy, bitter palomas; and beer-infused micheladas. However, Mexican mixology goes far beyond the common favorites. The Mexican cocktail that could easily double as a decadent dessert is known as torito cacahuate.

Hailing from the Mexican state of Veracruz, the torito cacahuate or "little bull peanut" is a blended cocktail made with sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, rum, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and ice. The powerful dairy richness of the evaporated milk and the sweet caramelized dairy of the sweetened condensed milk give this boozy milkshake the most decadent texture, while the rich flavor is every peanut butter-lover's dream. Plus, this cocktail is a veritable dump-it recipe that you can simply throw in a blender and blitz to creamy, boozy perfection.

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The drink originated around the turn of the 20th century, conjured up as a simple blend of cane liquor and local fruit by cane sugar plantation workers. Apparently, the original recipe was much stronger than the creamy, rich milkshake cocktail enjoyed today. And the workers would enjoy the drink to unwind after a long day, dubbing it "torito" or little bull because of the bullish effects of the alcohol. Over the years, dairy products and ice were added to the torito, and it quickly became a favorite aperitif at family gatherings in Veracruz as well as specialty bars dedicated to crafting various flavors of toritos.