We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the cottage cheese-lovers reading this, you already know the many benefits to this versatile and protein-packed snack. What you might not know is which brand offers the absolute best bang for your proverbial buck. Living up to its name, Good Culture Low-Fat Classic Cottage Cheese secured second place in Tasting Table's ranking of several cottage cheese brands, outperforming popular dairy darlings such as Daisy.

According to a 2024 article in Forbes, this best-selling brand has prompted a boom in the cottage cheese aisle at grocery stores (and in the entire industry itself) for good reason. Per Tasting Table's assessment, Good Culture's cottage cheese is the epitome of quality. With thoughtful packaging, great taste and texture, ideal curd size, and an excellent value for the price, you can just forget about any other cottage cheese competitor.

Our writer notes that, in comparison to other brands, Good Culture's slightly elevated cost is worthwhile for cottage cheese that looks and smells just as appealing as it tastes. One small drawback that kept the brand from taking the top spot in our ranking was a thin layer of filmy liquid at the top, which needed to be mixed in first to achieve an optimal consistency. With that said, the brand's customer loyalty and the product's many delicious uses go to show why this cottage cheese is a best seller.