Ask a Midwestener: The region's beer culture runs deep. In the 1970s, there were just certain beers that everyone drank. But, for discerning imbibers in the Midwest specifically, there's probably a good chance that the fridge was stocked with a few cans of Chief Oshkosh. The brew borrows its name from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the city in which it was produced.

This clean, smooth, mild, pale gold lager featured a straightforward formula of six-row barley, flaked corn, and hops. Perhaps even more appealing than its taste, an eight-pack of stubby 12-ounce glass bottles of Chief Oshkosh ran for just $1.25 in 1963 (about 16¢ per brewski). It was discontinued in 1972. But for 44 years, Chief Oshkosh beer was accessible, inoffensive, and ideal for sipping while standing in the garage, polishing the hood of a Pontiac Trans Am (there's a reason "That '70s Show" is set in the Wisconsin suburbs, after all).

The brew's story begins in 1928 during the Prohibition era. Chief Oshkosh first hit the market as a non-alcoholic beer, with the alcohol removed via a vacuum-seal process instead of traditional boiling. However, Wisconsin's home brewing culture caused the beer's fanbase to grow slowly at first. Fast-forward to March 1933, and the Cullen-Harrison Act allowed commercial brewers to sell beers with a 4% ABV. Enter: Chief Oshkosh, alc-style. Prohibition officially ended that December, and the Chief kicked up to the slightly stronger 4.5% ABV, where it stayed.