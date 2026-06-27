The Forgotten Taco Bell Breakfast Item Meant To Dethrone The Egg McMuffin

As popular as Taco Bell is, its attempts to become a breakfast destination to rival chains like McDonald's have been shaky at best. Today you can get well over a dozen breakfast items including the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, hash browns, Breakfast Quesadilla, and the Breakfast California Crunchwrap, which was our top pick when we ranked Taco Bell breakfast items. Back in the 1990s, when Taco Bell was just trying breakfast on for size, it even tried to take down the Egg McMuffin with the Sun Up Sandwich. It didn't work.

One thing you'll notice about Taco Bell's current crop of breakfast items is that most of them fit the chain's Mexican-inspired menu theme. Crunchwraps, burritos, and quesadillas are all made with tortillas. The Sun Up Sandwich was almost an exact knockoff of the Egg McMuffin. Introduced in 1995, it featured an English muffin topped with a scrambled egg patty, sausage or bacon, and cheese. It's not clear how long the sandwich remained on the Taco Bell menu, but given the lack of information about it online and how few people remember it, it didn't make much of a lasting impact.

As far back as 1988, Taco Bell was promising a breakfast menu. A year later, the company confirmed it would expand into the breakfast market by 1991. That year, it followed through on its plans at around 200 California locations, rolling out 39-cent sausage and potato burritos and what was, at the time, "a 99-cent knockoff of McDonald's Egg McMuffin," according to the Los Angeles Times. It's likely that sandwich went on to become the Sun Up Sandwich widely available in the mid-1990s.