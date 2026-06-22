One Of Costco's Best Freezer Finds Of 2026 So Far Gives Shoppers 4 Pounds Of Versatile Veggies
Costco is one of the best places to shop, and its freezer aisles in particular are a treasure trove of hidden gems that can be used to prep meals for months to come. One of Costco's best freezer items that is worth the bulk buy in 2026 is an affordable find that offers four pounds of versatile veggies.
The PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Mélange is a Costco freezer find that makes a quick all-in-one veggie side dish. This 64-ounce bag of fire-roasted vegetables costs about $18, and includes Brussels sprouts, red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, and red onions that are tossed in extra virgin olive oil and seasoned with Himalayan pink salt and black pepper. The veggies are fire-roasted in a 1,200-degree Fahrenheit flame and charred to perfection before being flash frozen using its patented Cryo-Crafted process to keep nutrients, juicy flavor, and tender yet crunchy consistency in tact. Plus, PuraVida only uses natural, ethically-sourced foods that are preservative-free and contain no artificial flavors or colors.
Customers agree that this results in a superior frozen veggie. In a Reddit post to r/Costco, one customer claimed the product was "shockingly good," going on to say that even though it "seemed pricey," it ended up containing "hands down the best store-bought veggies." Another shopper, who said, "I can't stop eating this," also claims that "the fire flavor is out of the world. I can't charcoal grill where [I am] so getting good flavor like this is impossible."
Use these frozen veggies for everything from a stir-fry to pizza
If you don't have time to chop vegetables by hand (or just hate doing it) this convenience item can save you time and stress when cooking. It's also incredibly versatile. There are many clever ways to use these frozen vegetables in your cooking. If you want to make a fast weeknight vegetable stir-fry recipe, grab a bag of these vegetables and gently heat them in a wok or cast iron pan with a bit of olive or avocado oil.
The next time you're craving a roasted vegetable pasta primavera, use these fire-roasted frozen veggies to save time. Want to upgrade a cheap frozen cheese pizza? Top it with these frozen vegetables, some grated cheese, and a sprinkle of oregano or some sprigs of basil before popping it in the oven to bake. Even simply roasting this veggie medley with some baby potatoes makes an excellent side dish that will look and taste like it took hours to prepare.
Redditors also have some great ideas for how to use PuraVida Vegetable Mélange. In a review of the product posted to r/Costco, in which the shopper gave it a 10/10, the comments are filled with fun ideas for using this veggie mix. One person suggests that you "immersion blend these into your Rao's pasta sauce then add a scoop of the Kirkland pesto" to create an even more flavorful sauce. Another offers a great idea for a one-skillet meal, saying, "I [sauté] these up with the marinated artichoke hearts and chicken sausage, and finish with a sprinkle of crumbled feta."