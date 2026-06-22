One Of Costco's Best Freezer Finds Of 2026 So Far Gives Shoppers 4 Pounds Of Versatile Veggies

Costco is one of the best places to shop, and its freezer aisles in particular are a treasure trove of hidden gems that can be used to prep meals for months to come. One of Costco's best freezer items that is worth the bulk buy in 2026 is an affordable find that offers four pounds of versatile veggies.

The PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Mélange is a Costco freezer find that makes a quick all-in-one veggie side dish. This 64-ounce bag of fire-roasted vegetables costs about $18, and includes Brussels sprouts, red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, and red onions that are tossed in extra virgin olive oil and seasoned with Himalayan pink salt and black pepper. The veggies are fire-roasted in a 1,200-degree Fahrenheit flame and charred to perfection before being flash frozen using its patented Cryo-Crafted process to keep nutrients, juicy flavor, and tender yet crunchy consistency in tact. Plus, PuraVida only uses natural, ethically-sourced foods that are preservative-free and contain no artificial flavors or colors.

Customers agree that this results in a superior frozen veggie. In a Reddit post to r/Costco, one customer claimed the product was "shockingly good," going on to say that even though it "seemed pricey," it ended up containing "hands down the best store-bought veggies." Another shopper, who said, "I can't stop eating this," also claims that "the fire flavor is out of the world. I can't charcoal grill where [I am] so getting good flavor like this is impossible."