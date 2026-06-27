John Wayne Seasoned His Cowboy Steaks With Not One, Not 2, But 3 Types Of Pepper

The late John Wayne may not have been the top authority on steak, but he's arguably the be-all and end-all when it comes to cowboys. From "Stagecoach" to "True Grit," Wayne dominated Hollywood's Golden Age with a down-home dash of the American Wild West. Offscreen, the actor was an avid grill master with a special penchant for (fittingly) cowboy steak. For the unacquainted, cowboy steak (aka tomahawk steak) is a large, thick, bone-in cut that's part of the ribeye. Its physical grandiosity and luscious fat marbling make it a prime candidate for grilling, imparting both a mouthwateringly smoky surface sear and an all-the-way-through roast. While many grillers have their own opinions about the absolute best way to cook a cowboy steak, Wayne's preference included three different types of pepper.

In "The Official John Wayne Way To Grill" — a cookbook published after the Duke's death with the cooperation of his son, Ethan Wayne — the recipe for peppered cowboy steaks includes black pepper, red pepper, and lemon pepper. This flavorful trio comprises a simple yet impactful rub, which Wayne would coat all over the exterior of the raw meat pre-grill. The interplay of the peppers creates a bright, zesty tang, counterbalanced by major depth and sharpness on the palate. In his recipe, the pepper-rubbed steak gets left for one hour in the fridge to allow the flavors to permeate the meat. From there, 8 to 10 minutes on each side on the grill is all it takes to nail dinner, John Wayne style.