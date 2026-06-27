12 Mike's Hard Lemonade Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Mike's Hard offers a wide line of lemonade-based alcoholic beverages. It started in Mike's garage with some original flavors but has since expanded to include a range of additional varieties. For my ranking, I tried bottles and cans from the Hard, Harder, and Dirty Lemonade lines, but there are others available, such as zero-sugar offerings or packs with various flavor combinations. Mike's Hard is ideal for the casual drinker who doesn't like a strong, alcohol forward sipper. You can find some sort of fruit flavor that'll appeal to your senses, since everything has at least a lemony base, and most have added flavorings, too.

I sampled 12 options to figure out my favorite. I judged the flavors mostly on flavor — how they tasted, how the flavors worked together, and whether I could discern the advertised flavors. Beyond that, I also factored in how likely someone would be to reach for said flavor or finish the can or bottle. You might find a new favorite in this lineup; I know I did!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.