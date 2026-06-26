Fusilli Vs Rotini Pasta: Is There Really A Difference?

The more you look into the world of pasta, the more expansive you will find it to be. While there are numerous types of short pasta, some are often confused with another, including fusilli and rotini. The two spiral-shaped noodles are often placed near each other in the grocery store, and their names are even occasionally used interchangeably. Despite their similarities, however, these two varieties are not at all one and the same.

Their differences trace all the way back to their origins. Fusilli pasta was born in a little-known Italian region called Molise, which is located in southwestern Italy. Rotini, on the other hand, hails from the northern areas of Italy. In the United States, rotini is a little more common and may even be mistakenly labeled as fusilli.

Upon closer inspection, however, you may notice that fusilli and rotini don't look as similar as they first appear. While both carry that corkscrew-like shape, rotini is slightly longer than fusilli, though exact lengths vary by manufacturer. Fusilli's spiral is also coiled much tighter and rounder around the edges, almost resembling a spring. Meanwhile, rotini twists outward with a wider, more curly surface area.