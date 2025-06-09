Fusilli Pasta Was Born In This Little-Known Italian Region

Fusilli may be one of the most iconic types of pasta. Eaten with a range of sauces, from classic basil pesto to ragù alla Bolognese, the short, spiral shape of fusilli makes it perfect for soaking up flavor. And while it's popular all over the world, there's one region that claims fusilli as its own: Molise.

Located in Southern Italy near Campania and Puglia, Molise is the second smallest region in the country. It's widely seen as being one of the few parts of Italy that's still unknown to outsiders due its small size and fairly new status. Until 1963, it was actually part of a wider region with Abruzzo, called Abruzzo e Molise, and tourists usually skip over it in favor of its more popular neighbor. But Molise has beautiful mountains, seaside towns, beaches, and perhaps more importantly, some amazing pasta.

Molise is located in an area famous for its production of durum wheat — the main ingredient in fusilli. Typically sold in a dried form, fusilli is formed by wrapping strips of pasta dough around a thin rod called a "fuso." It's so common in Molise that it even has its own dish dedicated to it, a lamb ragù called fusilli alla Molise.