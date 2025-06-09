Fusilli Pasta Was Born In This Little-Known Italian Region
Fusilli may be one of the most iconic types of pasta. Eaten with a range of sauces, from classic basil pesto to ragù alla Bolognese, the short, spiral shape of fusilli makes it perfect for soaking up flavor. And while it's popular all over the world, there's one region that claims fusilli as its own: Molise.
Located in Southern Italy near Campania and Puglia, Molise is the second smallest region in the country. It's widely seen as being one of the few parts of Italy that's still unknown to outsiders due its small size and fairly new status. Until 1963, it was actually part of a wider region with Abruzzo, called Abruzzo e Molise, and tourists usually skip over it in favor of its more popular neighbor. But Molise has beautiful mountains, seaside towns, beaches, and perhaps more importantly, some amazing pasta.
Molise is located in an area famous for its production of durum wheat — the main ingredient in fusilli. Typically sold in a dried form, fusilli is formed by wrapping strips of pasta dough around a thin rod called a "fuso." It's so common in Molise that it even has its own dish dedicated to it, a lamb ragù called fusilli alla Molise.
Molise is also the home of cavatelli
Fusilli isn't the only pasta in Molise. The region is also the home of cavatelli, a curved shell pasta usually paired with thick sauces. If you haven't had it before, cavatelli is a bit like gnocchi. There's nothing like a bowl of fresh cavatelli with pea shoot pesto, but it tastes great with a spicy tomato sauce, too. Its roots trace all the way back to the reign of Federico II, a Holy Roman emperor who ruled from 1220 to 1250. Cavatelli is always sold at local festivals, and it continues to grow in popularity in the U.S.
A filled pasta called cappellacci, which is similar to ravioli, and tagliatelle-like strips called tagliolini are also popular in Molise, as are many other types. One of Italy's largest pasta makers, La Molisana, is actually based in the region, exporting Molise's products to over 80 countries.
Besides pasta, Molise is also known for its cheeses, breads, truffles, cured meats, and a popular street food called pampanella, which is a marinated, baked pork dish served in a bun. If you do visit, however, make sure to try the fusilli. It will taste incredibly different from the factory-made fusilli you might be used to, which is usually pushed through an extruder rather than spiraled by hand. You'll just need to make the trip to see if you can tell the difference!