Tagliolini Vs Tagliatelle: What's The Difference?

"A pasta by any name would still taste as sweet," waxes the deliriously hungry foodie — especially if those pastas have nearly identical names in the first place. We're exploring two such cousins, tagliolini and tagliatelle, to determine what makes these pasta pillars unique in the Italian culinary oeuvre, despite the way they roll off the tongue (and down the hatch) so comparably.

Advertisement

Both tagliolini and tagliatelle are types of long pastas conjugated from the Italian "tagliare," which means "to cut." Both pastas are also made from a dough of durum semolina flour and eggs, although tagliolini adds a splash of white wine into the mix and is more egg-yolk-heavy. Still, both tagliolini and tagliatelle can be dyed with ingredients like spinach, tomato, and saffron for vibrant, colorful hues.

The chief difference between these pastas is their widths. Tagliatelle is wider than fettuccine and narrower than pappardelle. Each strand of tagliatelle is roughly three millimeters thick and six to seven millimeters wide. Post-cook, this becomes closer to a width of seven or eight mm. By contrast, tagliolini is narrower than tagliatelle but wider than capellini. Each strand of tagliolini is roughly two to three millimeters wide and one millimeter thick.

Advertisement

Another key distinction is that tagliatelle originated in Emilia-Romagna and remains especially popular in the Northern and Central regions of Italy. Tagliolini, on the other hand, is considered regional fare of Piemonte, where the pasta is also called "tajarin" and is typically shaped into narrower 1 millimeter strands.