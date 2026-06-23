The Scientific Reason Brussels Sprouts Taste Different For Some People

Imagine if you could go back to being a kid and tell your parents there was a real scientific taste difference behind why you didn't want to eat your Brussels sprouts. Many of us end up outgrowing that stereotypical aversion and loving Brussel sprouts, but it turns out that for kids and adults alike, there can be a good reason why some people are repulsed by them. As you may know, people have five basic taste sensations: salt, sugar, sour, umami, and bitter. Brussels sprouts and some other greens contain a chemical that is very similar to phenylthiocarbamide, or PTC for short, which creates the sensation of bitterness on the tongue. And there are humans with certain genes that make them extra sensitive to PTC, making those vegetables unpalatable due to bitterness.

The gene in question is a taste gene called TAS2R38, and it provides a fascinating insight into how taste can be scientific as much as it is subjective. There are two types of TAS2R38 genes, AVI and PAV, and we inherit them from our parents. AVI is less sensitive to bitter tastes, while PAV is more sensitive. So people who end up with two PAV genes are essentially bitter "supertasters," who experience the flavor much more intensely, while those with two AVI genes, or one AVI and one PAV, experience a milder taste. This sensitivity to bitter foods can extend to dark chocolate and coffee as well, but the PTC-adjacent chemicals in Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, and other cruciferous vegetables make them particularly brutal.