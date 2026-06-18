Make Brussels Sprouts That Even Your Kids Will Enjoy With Just 3 Simple Ingredients
If you revolt at the mention of Brussels sprouts, you probably wouldn't be the only one. This cruciferous vegetable, while packed with plenty of nutrients, is not a favorite for many on account of its sulfuric aroma and flavor. While some folks may grow into them, others will not, and kids especially tend not to like them as much. However, your little ones (and folks with underdeveloped palates) will like this vegetable more if it's tossed in few simple ingredients.
First, toss halved sprouts in a bowl with oil or butter. After they're well-coated, add your crispy panko (which is not the same as regular breadcrumbs), and bake them in a single layer until crispy. Once they're out of the oven, you can finish them with some Parmesan cheese for saltiness and umami. The panko provides the perfect textural reprieve from the sprouts, while the Parmesan offers the perfect amount of seasoning. It's a super simple upgrade that may even have the kids reaching for seconds.
How to pair, serve, and upgrade this tasty take on Brussels sprouts
These Brussels sprouts are best enjoyed straight off the pan, as they're hot and crispy. While they taste great without any help from a dipping sauce, you can always pair them with a tasty sauce to round out their flavor even more. Avoid highly acidic or heavy sauces here, as you want the Parmesan and panko to do most of the work. A homemade garlic aioli (or store-bought variation, which one of our tasters tried and ranked) would be a great place to start, as it's acidic and bright, but still deliciously creamy. You could also do some sort of mustard sauce — like this Swedish dill mustard, which balances the sinus-tingling sensation of the mustard with the herbaceous dill.
The Parmesan does a lot of the work for you in terms of salt, but you can always add additional seasonings if you'd like. Salt and pepper are the basic additions to this recipe, but you can also upgrade it with garlic or onion powder. This is an excellent side to pair with a classic roast chicken, though it's also an excellent snackable appetizer.