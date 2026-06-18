Make Brussels Sprouts That Even Your Kids Will Enjoy With Just 3 Simple Ingredients

If you revolt at the mention of Brussels sprouts, you probably wouldn't be the only one. This cruciferous vegetable, while packed with plenty of nutrients, is not a favorite for many on account of its sulfuric aroma and flavor. While some folks may grow into them, others will not, and kids especially tend not to like them as much. However, your little ones (and folks with underdeveloped palates) will like this vegetable more if it's tossed in few simple ingredients.

First, toss halved sprouts in a bowl with oil or butter. After they're well-coated, add your crispy panko (which is not the same as regular breadcrumbs), and bake them in a single layer until crispy. Once they're out of the oven, you can finish them with some Parmesan cheese for saltiness and umami. The panko provides the perfect textural reprieve from the sprouts, while the Parmesan offers the perfect amount of seasoning. It's a super simple upgrade that may even have the kids reaching for seconds.