The Best Bush's Baked Beans Flavor Almost Sounds Like A Bad Idea
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From campsites to backyard barbecues to last-minute weeknight dinners, canned baked beans are there. However, their ability to deliver ranges widely from one can to the next. To help steer discerning foodies straight, Tasting Table ranked 11 varieties of Bush's baked beans, and the Maple & Cured Bacon flavor came out on top. At first glance, we thought this flavor combo might be a bad idea. As we mentioned in our review, the concept of maple and cured bacon in tandem seemed reminiscent of Bush's Hot Honey Grillin' Beans — the flavor that ranked lowest in our lineup for being way too sweet and not even particularly interesting. Indeed, the brand's vegetarian baked beans are overwhelmingly sweet, too. Happily, our skepticisms were totally off the mark when it comes to Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon Baked Beans.
Quoth our taste-tester, "That maple note is quite strong, admittedly, with a distinct sweetness and a floral-adjacent flavor that adds a lot of depth to the dish. But the cured bacon is also quite salty, which seems to provide the flavor balance that all that maple needs." The pronounced maple and pronounced smoky-salty bacon flavor notes strike a well-executed, harmonious flavor balance that reminds us why Bush's is our go-to brand of canned baked beans.
Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon flavor sets the bar for what sweet-savory baked beans should be
The Bush's website describes its Maple & Cured Bacon baked beans as "slow-cooked navy beans in a rich sauce with a touch of maple syrup for just a hint of sweetness." While we would agree with the "rich" aspect, the hint of maple-y sweetness here is a lot more than "just a hint." It's worth noting that foodies who prefer a true savory baked bean over a sweet-savory bean might not dig this one. But, to the sweet-savory bean fans, we recommend Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon flavor with flying colors.
We aren't alone in our adulation, either. Walmart customers give the product a glowing 4.7 out of 5-star rating. "These beans are the culinary equivalent of a silk pajama set," raves one reviewer. Others echo, "The best canned Baked Beans EVER," "The maple flavor is clear and really [complements] the base flavor of the beans," and "The flavor is the best I have eaten in a baked bean. The maple flavor makes these stand out." For something that comes out of a can, Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon beans consistently deliver an explosion of flavor – praise not shared by bougier brands like Whole Foods' Organic Baked Beans.
Elsewhere online, Target customers agree, writing, "These beans are just delicious. The flavors of maple and bacon are the perfect mixture," and "These are easily the best recipe bush's has! The maple flavor is on point without being too mapley." To complete the meal, pair 'em with a side of hot buttered cornbread and a cup of coffee.