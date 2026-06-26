The Best Bush's Baked Beans Flavor Almost Sounds Like A Bad Idea

The Bush's website describes its Maple & Cured Bacon baked beans as "slow-cooked navy beans in a rich sauce with a touch of maple syrup for just a hint of sweetness." While we would agree with the "rich" aspect, the hint of maple-y sweetness here is a lot more than "just a hint." It's worth noting that foodies who prefer a true savory baked bean over a sweet-savory bean might not dig this one. But, to the sweet-savory bean fans, we recommend Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon flavor with flying colors.

We aren't alone in our adulation, either. Walmart customers give the product a glowing 4.7 out of 5-star rating. "These beans are the culinary equivalent of a silk pajama set," raves one reviewer. Others echo, "The best canned Baked Beans EVER," "The maple flavor is clear and really [complements] the base flavor of the beans," and "The flavor is the best I have eaten in a baked bean. The maple flavor makes these stand out." For something that comes out of a can, Bush's Maple & Cured Bacon beans consistently deliver an explosion of flavor – praise not shared by bougier brands like Whole Foods' Organic Baked Beans.

Elsewhere online, Target customers agree, writing, "These beans are just delicious. The flavors of maple and bacon are the perfect mixture," and "These are easily the best recipe bush's has! The maple flavor is on point without being too mapley." To complete the meal, pair 'em with a side of hot buttered cornbread and a cup of coffee.