8 Measuring Cup Storage Ideas To Tame Cluttered Kitchen Drawers
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It's not that the kitchen drawer is a bad place to store things; drawers help keep things off the counter and out of sight, but still within easy reach. The problem is that too many kitchen tools end up in there. While silverware and knives can be neatly organized with trays, measuring cups and other odd-shaped kitchen tools create instant clutter that requires rummaging each time you need something. Why worry about detangling your set of measuring cups from a whisk if you're just trying to cook a pot of rice?
Before you decide on a new storage solution, think about how you use your measuring cups. This isn't just about clearing up space in the drawers, but also about making the cups accessible and convenient. Are they a tool you reach for daily, or do they only come out for once-weekly meal prep or the occasional baking session? Does it make sense to store them alongside measuring spoons, or are they better kept with pantry ingredients?
Regardless of the layout of your kitchen or cooking habits, there are plenty of clever ways to keep your measuring cups organized and your kitchen drawers tidy. Here are some of our favorite ideas.
Hide them inside cabinet doors
The inside of cabinet doors is an often overlooked spot for storage, and an easy win if you're trying to declutter the counter or drawers. By using command hooks or installing standard hooks, you can use that hanging space for all your measuring cups and spoons. It's a simple DIY that can be upgraded with this charming chalkboard organizer, where you can add labels or a list of commonly used conversions.
Stick them to a magnetic knife rack
Unless you have a serious knife collection, you're bound to have a bit of vacant real estate on your magnetic knife rack that's perfect for keeping your measuring cups within reach. This only works for metal measuring cups, but there's a similar solution if you prefer plastic. By attaching magnets to the bottom of the cups, you'll be able to stick them to the fridge or range hood.
Hang them from a utensil rack
A utensil rack will keep your measuring cups ready to grab. With nesting sets of measuring cups, you'll only need one hook. If you prefer a more ordered approach, or your utensils are happily stored elsewhere, there's no reason you can't install a dedicated rack just for measuring cups. This premium hanging rack from SoeKoa even comes labeled with sizes for easy reference.
Add them to a pegboard
Once the domain of the garage or garden shed, pegboards are a surprisingly handy option for organizing your kitchen. They're both functional and flexible, providing the option to add hooks or pegs exactly where you need them and move them as your needs change. If hanging each measuring cup individually feels too fussy, try hanging a small plastic basket instead, where your measuring cups and spoons can be easily put away.
Declutter with a pantry organizer
Pantry organizers are commonly used to keep spices and condiments in order, but they're just as useful for small kitchen items. Options like this Landneoo two-tier organizer keep things tucked away, but still available when you need a closer look. It's an ideal solution for anyone who wants the ease of throwing things into a drawer rather than hanging them up, but doesn't have the space.
Attach them to canisters
Some of us are creatures of habit, and that's a trait worth leaning in to. If you find yourself using the same measuring cup for a particular ingredient, it makes more sense to store them together. With small command hooks, you can create a hanging space on any jar or canister, which can be easily removed if your needs change.
Save space with undershelf hooks
Anyone with a compact kitchen will understand just how important it is to use all the space available to you. In many cases, it's the vertical space that goes to waste. Adding hooks to the underside of overhead cabinets is a common way to store coffee cups, but there's no reason you can't use them for measuring cups too. Options like this Topekada coffee mug holder can be attached without damaging the shelf above.
Add them to your baking station
Setting up a baking station is a must for any serious baker, and it doesn't require a lot of space. Whether you use a standalone trolley or even just a dedicated corner of the kitchen counter, having space to keep all your equipment, such as a stand mixer, rolling pin, cookie cutters, and measuring cups and spoons, makes each baking session easier to set up and pack away.