8 Measuring Cup Storage Ideas To Tame Cluttered Kitchen Drawers

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It's not that the kitchen drawer is a bad place to store things; drawers help keep things off the counter and out of sight, but still within easy reach. The problem is that too many kitchen tools end up in there. While silverware and knives can be neatly organized with trays, measuring cups and other odd-shaped kitchen tools create instant clutter that requires rummaging each time you need something. Why worry about detangling your set of measuring cups from a whisk if you're just trying to cook a pot of rice?

Before you decide on a new storage solution, think about how you use your measuring cups. This isn't just about clearing up space in the drawers, but also about making the cups accessible and convenient. Are they a tool you reach for daily, or do they only come out for once-weekly meal prep or the occasional baking session? Does it make sense to store them alongside measuring spoons, or are they better kept with pantry ingredients?

Regardless of the layout of your kitchen or cooking habits, there are plenty of clever ways to keep your measuring cups organized and your kitchen drawers tidy. Here are some of our favorite ideas.