Keep Your Measuring Cups Tidy With This Charming Chalkboard Idea

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You've likely got multiple measuring cups and spoons hanging around in your kitchen. There are different ways to measure baking ingredients, requiring cooks to have more than one set on hand. The problem is, this all adds up to a bunch of stuff to figure out how to store. When it comes to the never-ending quest for kitchen organization hacks, fewer items could benefit more than your measuring tools. Otherwise, your assortment of cups and spoons clang around in drawers, get tangled and damaged, or get lost in cabinets or closets. And no one wants to be left measuring-spoon-less when they need to portion out precisely a ½ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Happily, there's a fun, effective solution: Create a chalkboard inside one of your cabinets. This is an easy, affordable DIY project that makes it effortless to instantly spot the exact spoon or cup you need. It saves space because you'll be neatly hanging your cups and spoons on that door instead of stashing them in a drawer. It's also simply aesthetically pleasing and cute.

You can do this one of two ways. Use something like Borskyn peel-and-stick chalkboard wallpaper or Senven chalkboard paint. If using contact paper, make sure to measure the space inside your cabinet door carefully. Then, glue on a thin piece of wood trim horizontally and install the hooks by nailing or screwing them in. Or, use adhesive wire hooks and stick them directly to the door. Label each hook with chalk – ⅓ cup, 1 tablespoon, etc. — and hang the tools accordingly.