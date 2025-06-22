13 Brilliant Ways To Use Command Hooks For Maximum Kitchen Organization
Command hooks can be surprisingly versatile — even in the kitchen. If you're looking for brand new ways to organize your kitchen, chances are you won't need anything more than a Command hook (or two). Best of all, these organization tricks can make your kitchen look stylish even on a budget; the average cost of a pack of basic Command hooks is under $10, so it shouldn't put too much of a strain on your wallet to try most (or all) of these organization tips.
From adding extra storage space inside your cupboard doors to winning your battle against cluttered kitchen appliance cords, Command hooks can be used in a wide range of ways. Some of these hacks will keep your hooks hidden from sight, but you can even opt for Command hooks in a variety of styles and finishes to match your kitchen design. Keeping your kitchen clean and organized can't get any easier than that.
Create extra storage inside your cupboard doors
Even if your cupboards are already chock full, the inside of your cupboard doors can be valuable real estate for hanging your kitchen tools. First, check the height of the shelves inside your cupboard to make sure that your Command hooks won't prevent the cupboard doors from closing all the way. Then, plan out what you want to store on your cupboard door, and arrange the Command hooks to fit everything inside.
For example, you could hang spatulas and cooking spoons on Command hooks, or you could opt to hang a small shelf or storage bin inside your cupboard to keep measuring spoons and chip clips handy. You could even organize your mug collection by hanging them on the inside of your cupboard door. Command hooks are ideal for this trick because they're easy to remove and replace, so you can rearrange your cupboard door storage whenever you want to move things around.
Organize your kitchen cords
If you sometimes struggle with getting your wires crossed (literally) while you're busy in the kitchen, you might consider popping a few Command hooks near your most commonly-used kitchen outlets. Large Command hooks are great for holding the cords of your appliances off of the counter, and you can also wrap your cords around the hooks to keep them tucked away, preventing them from getting tangled.
Command hooks can easily hide the cords of appliances that are permanent fixtures on your countertop, like your toaster oven or microwave; just pop a hook on the wall behind where the appliance sits, and hook the extra length of cord onto the Command hook. This will hide all of your unsightly appliance cords from sight.
To keep things organized while you cook, consider using Command hooks for smaller appliances, too. For example, you could position a hook near an open outlet to keep your handheld mixer cord out of the way while you're busy baking, or to prevent your air fryer cord from getting tangled in the fryer drawer. You can even attach Command hooks directly onto the appliances you use, so that you have a place to wrap your cords when not in use.
Give yourself more flexibility with towel and oven mitt hangers
S-hooks can be a great way to hang kitchen towels and oven mitts, but what if you don't have a handy kitchen rail or dishwasher handle to hang them from? That's where Command hooks come in — they can serve as a renter-friendly, removable alternative for hanging supplies in plain sight.
Attach a single, large Command hook to your dishwasher to hang a towel from, or add a couple of hooks to your backsplash on which to hang your oven mitts. It's generally not a good idea to attach Command hooks on the oven door, however — while they can stick to metal or glass, the heat from your oven could end up melting the adhesive, potentially damaging your oven along with whatever it is you're hanging.
Place a wire or rail between two Command hooks
If you want to mount a temporary kitchen rail for extra storage, you can do so using Command hooks. Look for a circular rod or dowel that will be sturdy enough to hang items from — it should be an appropriate size for hanging S hooks, for example. Place two Command hooks on your kitchen wall where you want your rail to be; the length between them should be a bit smaller than the length of the rod you're using.
Then, simply set the rail down so that the ends are resting on your two Command hooks. Make sure that there is some space left on either end, so that the rod doesn't slip out when weight is put on it.
You'll want to use this primarily for hanging light items, like towels, strainers, or measuring cups. If you create a smaller version of this hack with a thin, short wooden dowel, then you can use it as a horizontal paper towel holder that can be tucked away inside your kitchen cupboards — convenient and stylish.
Hang shelving over a door with Command hooks
Over-the-door storage bins offer a way to make the most out of your pantry or cupboard doors — and to make them look totally seamless, you should try hanging them up with Command hooks. Don't just hang your storage shelves from a Command hook on the outside of your pantry door — instead, place your Command Hook on the upper half of your pantry door, and make sure to attach it upside down.
Once your Command hook is placed, tie a long piece of thin wire, rope, or twine onto your storage bin, as if you're going to hang it up. Then, run the wire over the top of your pantry door, hooking it onto the upside-down Command hook. Voila — your storage bin will look as though it's being suspended from your pantry door, no distracting hooks in sight.
To ensure your storage bin is properly supported when you hang it up, you should either run wires from both sides of the bin to two upside-down Command hooks (ensuring the bin is evenly balanced with support on both sides), or run a single wire through both sides of the storage bin, creating a triangle shape that hangs off of one Command hook.
Put hooks on the outside of your garbage bin
Frustrated that your garbage bags keep toppling in on themselves? Place two upside-down Command hooks on opposite sides of your garbage bin. Then, the next time you place a garbage bag inside the bin, attach the two handles of your garbage bag to the Command hooks. This will hold the garbage bag up securely — even when you dump heavy items inside.
This can also be handy for when you're trying to fit a new garbage bag into your bin. Attaching the handles to Command hooks will ensure that the bag doesn't slide down while you're putting it in the bin; once you hang the handles off of your Command hooks, the opening of the garbage bag will be pulled taut, making it fit the top of your garbage can perfectly every time.
Hold pot and pan lids up on your cupboard or pantry door
You can create a space inside your cupboard door to fit your pot and pan lids into — but don't think we're just talking about hanging the handles off of Command hooks. To prevent your pot and pan lids from sliding around, you should instead place your hooks so that they'll hold each pot lid up by the base.
Start by placing two Command hooks inside your cupboard door; the distance between the hooks should be slightly smaller than the diameter of your pot lid. You'll want to ensure that the hooks are rotated outwards, so that the hooks are diagonal.
This should create a space for your pot lids to slide into. The two hooks will hold the lids securely against the shelf. You can adjust the length between the hooks based on the size of the pot lid you're trying to hold. If you want more stability, just add more Command hooks around the base of the pot lid to support it. You can also use this trick to hold other flat items like cutting boards.
Use your fridge as extra storage space
Keeping a tidy and organized fridge doesn't always mean that there can't be anything on the outside. But magnets aren't always strong enough to hold many items at once — which is where Command hooks come in. While you can certainly attach the hooks directly to your fridge, helping you to hold items like serving spoons and spatulas, you should try using the Command hooks to add an organization bin instead. This will give you more storage for small items that you might often find hung from a fridge — and it won't look quite as cluttered.
Utilize a small wire storage bin and two Command hooks to attach the back of the bin to the fridge. Once it's secure, you can use it to hold light items like shopping lists, memos and note pads, chip clips, and other small tools you like to keep handy in the kitchen. Wire bins don't just allow you to easily slip the shelf onto the Command hooks — they're also generally much lighter than other kinds of storage bins, so they're unlikely to weigh more than the hooks can hold, even when items are placed inside.
Create a hook 'pegboard' with command hooks
One potential downside of Command hooks is that they can occasionally detract from your home decor. There are loads of Command hooks you can choose from to match your interior decor, but if you're working with a style you're not a fan of, you can try creating a faux pegboard using Command hooks instead.
Rather than attaching the Command hooks directly to your wall for storage, place them on a blank board first. The board can be colorful, patterned, or even made of metal, to help draw the eye to the board rather than the hooks that are on it. Attach your Command hooks to the board in a diamond pattern that mimics a pegboard. Then, you'll have the perfect spot to hang all of your kitchen supplies. Better yet, a Command hook board is much easier to move around all at once, rather than removing and relocating dozens of small hooks.
Make a DIY mug rack
Command hooks are a great budget-friendly option for a temporary mug display. Some Command hook options that are designed to look almost like built-in hooks, which is exactly what you should go for when you're creating a DIY mug rack. For example, satin brass double Command hooks will give you a stylish display that doesn't look like it uses an adhesive hook. A sleek black Modern Reflections metal Command hook can blend right in with your backsplash or cupboards, too.
You can attach the hooks directly to your wall to make a faux mounted hook setup, or attach your Command hooks to a thin piece of wood to make it look like you have an actual storage rack in your kitchen. Opting for double hooks will give you more storage options, but single Command hooks are best for items that take up a lot of horizontal space, like wide mugs.
From there, you can choose to hang up your favorite mugs, oven mitts, kitchen towels, or even aprons. Just make sure your Command hooks are strong enough to hold the items of your choice — you don't want to send your mug display crashing down once it's been set up, after all.
Create a hanging herb garden
If you've got some space on the wall by your kitchen window, it might be time to install an herb garden of your own. There's no need to clutter up your counter or kitchen windowsill, though — you can create a space for your herb garden to grow using Command hooks.
The first option is to maximize your wall space by using Command hooks to hold wire shelves or plastic storage bins. Each shelf should be wide enough to hold a small herb pot inside. Using your newly-installed kitchen bins, you can hold several rows of potted herbs. Make sure to leave enough space between each bin so that each row of herbs can get enough light (and has lots of room to grow).
You can also use Command hooks to hang hanging pots right onto your kitchen wall. This is a great option if you want to move your herbs around to find the spot where they get the best light; Command hooks are easy to remove and replace later. Hanging plants individually with Command hooks can also help you rearrange them more easily as they grow. Kitchen herb gardens generally utilize small pots and young plants to keep things contained, which is why they're a great candidate for Command hooks — the hooks should be able to support your plants without falling down.
Keep your food scoops on the outside of your food containers
Everyone's experienced the dreaded moment your scoop gets lost in your delicious store-bought protein powder (or drink mix, or container of flour) and you have to awkwardly rummage around for it, making a mess in the process. But keeping a collection of random scoops and spoons in your kitchen drawers isn't exactly an appealing alternative.
You can avoid either by attaching the scoop directly to the outside of its container with a Command hook. Attach a hook to the center of the container, then hang the scoop off of it. If your plastic scoop doesn't come with a hole in the handle, you can make one yourself with scissors or even a screwdriver — if the hole isn't large enough to hang off of your Command hook, attach it using an S hook instead. For this hack, small, thin Command hooks are best.
If the sides of your container aren't flat enough for your hook to attach to, you can place the hook on the top of the container instead. A wire Command hook is best here, as you can gently bend the hook upwards slightly, then slide your scoop all the way to the base of the hook. It will still be removable, but should stay in place even when laying flat.
You can use Command hooks in place of a fruit bowl to save space
Have you ever seen a banana tree? No, not an actual banana tree plant — in the home, a banana tree (or banana hanger) is a rod or hook that you can hang your store-bought bananas off of to help them ripen properly. Supposedly, this can help slow down the ripening of your bananas by giving them more airflow, preventing the ethylene gases they produce from causing them to brown too quickly.
You can use a Command hook to hang bananas in your kitchen, too. A double Command hook will give the stems of your banana bunch a little more support. You can hang more than just bananas when you buy in bulk, too. The mesh bags that fruits like avocados (or even other produce like garlic) come in can be hung right on a Command hook, saving you space and ensuring your fruit doesn't ripen too fast. It's important to weigh your fruit at the store before hanging it up, though, as it could be easy to exceed the amount that your Command hook can hold at once.