13 Brilliant Ways To Use Command Hooks For Maximum Kitchen Organization

If you sometimes struggle with getting your wires crossed (literally) while you're busy in the kitchen, you might consider popping a few Command hooks near your most commonly-used kitchen outlets. Large Command hooks are great for holding the cords of your appliances off of the counter, and you can also wrap your cords around the hooks to keep them tucked away, preventing them from getting tangled.

Command hooks can easily hide the cords of appliances that are permanent fixtures on your countertop, like your toaster oven or microwave; just pop a hook on the wall behind where the appliance sits, and hook the extra length of cord onto the Command hook. This will hide all of your unsightly appliance cords from sight.

To keep things organized while you cook, consider using Command hooks for smaller appliances, too. For example, you could position a hook near an open outlet to keep your handheld mixer cord out of the way while you're busy baking, or to prevent your air fryer cord from getting tangled in the fryer drawer. You can even attach Command hooks directly onto the appliances you use, so that you have a place to wrap your cords when not in use.