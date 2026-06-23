Louisiana's Top Bakery Makes King Cakes All Year Round

Ask a dozen Louisianans where to find the state's best bakery, and you'll no doubt get a dozen answers. The debate is especially fierce when it comes to king cakes, where some of the best bakeries in New Orleans get in on the Carnival tradition every year. And there's one bakery that frequently earns a place near the tippy-top of those conversations: Caluda's. The family-owned bakery has been producing king cakes for more than 35 years and has racked up numerous awards and "best king cake" honors along the way.

Founded by pastry chef John Caluda and his son, Josh, the business has grown into one of the largest dedicated king cake bakeries in the New Orleans area. One reason Tasting Table ranked Caluda's as the best bakery in the state is for its consistency. While some bakeries only focus on king cakes during Mardi Gras, Caluda's has built its identity around the pastry and produces and ships king cakes year-round from its 10,000-square-foot facility in Harahan (a suburb of New Orleans).

Its signature king cake is the classic Danish-style dough layered with butter and cinnamon sugar and topped with homemade vanilla icing, along with plenty of purple, gold, and green granulated sugar. Some of the most popular varieties include cream cheese, praline, and strawberry, along with plenty of themed cakes for Halloween, July 4, and Valentine's Day. If you're feeling crafty, they even offer DIY kits if you prefer to make your own for Mardi Gras.