'You Can Take It Out? Never Knew That' — Only A Few Brave Souls Defy This King Cake Rule

There are lots of deep-rooted traditions, rules, and superstitions surrounding Mardi Gras. The colorful six-week-long celebration, which coincides with the Carnival season, is marked around the world, but there's one place that Americans associate with the festival, and that is New Orleans. Culminating on Fat Tuesday after weeks of parades, balls, and costume-making, Mardi Gras in NOLA is the party of a lifetime, filled with floats, masks, dancing, and, of course, king cake.

A cross between a coffee cake and a cinnamon roll, a king cake gets its name from the Catholic nativity story, where the three kings bring gifts to the newborn baby Jesus. It's typically topped with purple, green, and gold icing and eaten for breakfast, but people usually snack on it throughout the season. In fact, most homes just leave a knife right in the cake box from start to finish, and many believe that this is actually a necessary king cake rule — but there are a few brave souls who defy the tradition.

It's a historic sweet cake with old world origins that has been tied to Mardi Gras since the 1700s, when the tradition was that whoever found a bean inside their piece would be forced to hold the next ball. Today, a small plastic baby is stuffed inside the cake instead and the superstition is that whoever finds it has to buy the next cake.