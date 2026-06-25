You Can Easily Thrift This Countertop Appliance And Save Some Dough

Plenty of other kitchen gear rewards the thrifty shopper. KitchenAid stand mixers turn up at Goodwill more often than you'd expect, and given that they're built to last decades — even a slightly higher secondhand price is easy to justify. A used Vitamix at half retail beats a cheap new blender that gives out within a year, and the quality gap is wide enough to notice on the first use. Microwaves are nearly always a safe bet: durable, low-maintenance, and usually donated in working order.

The kitchen aisle has plenty for bakers, too. Bannetons, the woven proofing baskets that sourdough devotees use to shape their loaves, regularly retail for more than $30 but turn up secondhand for next to nothing — often donated by people whose artisan bread ambitions outlast their follow-through. You can also stock up on sheet pans and cake pans when they appear, as well. Running multiple pans at once keeps the oven working instead of leaving you standing around waiting for one pan to cool. And last but not least, rolling pins and dough scrapers are easy finds, while pie weights also occasionally turn up second-hand. These ceramic balls, used to hold down pastry during blind baking, typically retail for around $20 new, making thrifted sets a worthwhile find.

Across all of it, the same few rules apply: test before you buy if possible, make sure moving parts actually move, and stick with recognizable brands when you have a choice. Obscure makes are harder to find parts for — and harder to get repaired when something eventually goes wrong.