Why Microwaves Rarely Break Down (Even After Years Of Use)

Thinking about replacing your microwave with a shinier and fancier one? Before you pick out a new microwave, consider this fact: microwaves rarely break down, despite years of use. Aaron Nichols, a virtual appliance expert with American Home Shield, told Tasting Table: "You can expect your microwave to last 5-7 years on average with proper maintenance and care. In fact, you can even extend the life of your microwave to at least 10 years by following his tips.

Nichols told Tasting Table, "To extend the life of your microwave, clean the interior regularly to avoid interior coating damage. Never run your microwave empty and cover food to prevent steam from damaging sensitive electrical components." Additionally, never slam the microwave door closed or use metal containers when heating your food. But what exactly makes these hardy appliances last for years with constant use? The less complex an appliance, the less likely it is to fail from use.

Microwaves are not complicated machines. Nichols explained, "The complexity of the appliance and its associated features can also affect how long your microwave lasts. Feature-rich appliances often fail more frequently due to the complexity of their design and the use of more electronics to enable these features."