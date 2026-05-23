Why Microwaves Rarely Break Down (Even After Years Of Use)
Thinking about replacing your microwave with a shinier and fancier one? Before you pick out a new microwave, consider this fact: microwaves rarely break down, despite years of use. Aaron Nichols, a virtual appliance expert with American Home Shield, told Tasting Table: "You can expect your microwave to last 5-7 years on average with proper maintenance and care. In fact, you can even extend the life of your microwave to at least 10 years by following his tips.
Nichols told Tasting Table, "To extend the life of your microwave, clean the interior regularly to avoid interior coating damage. Never run your microwave empty and cover food to prevent steam from damaging sensitive electrical components." Additionally, never slam the microwave door closed or use metal containers when heating your food. But what exactly makes these hardy appliances last for years with constant use? The less complex an appliance, the less likely it is to fail from use.
Microwaves are not complicated machines. Nichols explained, "The complexity of the appliance and its associated features can also affect how long your microwave lasts. Feature-rich appliances often fail more frequently due to the complexity of their design and the use of more electronics to enable these features."
Microwaves are simple machines with good longevity when properly cared for
At the core of every microwave is a magnetron, the component that is in charge of heating food in the microwave by transforming electricity into microwaves. Magnetrons can last for about 2000 hours of usage, which translates to a lifespan of about 22 years if you use your microwave for 15 minutes a day. While they don't tend to suddenly break down, magnetrons do slowly lose power over time.
Aaron Nicols pointed out that how a household uses the microwave can affect its longevity. He stated, "Environment and use are a major factor in today's appliances. Longevity depends on many factors, including family size, cooking habits, quality of your local electric grid, proper use, and care." Simply put: The more you use the microwave and the harder you run it, the sooner it will show its age.
When properly cared for, microwaves are long-lasting and are even considered the most useful kitchen appliance. In fact, microwaves are one of the best kitchen appliances to buy secondhand, since they rarely break down.