The Expensive Baking Tool You Can Buy Secondhand
When it comes to delicious homemade pie, a crispy, golden-brown crust is essential. And for some, like key lime or coconut cream, your crust needs to be blind baked, or pre-cooked by itself before any fillings are added. That's where pie weights, those tiny, heatproof balls that keep your crust from puffing up, come into play. But here's a little secret from some thrifty bakers (aka, us here at Tasting Table): To help save your hard-earned money, try to skip buying pie weights new from the store.
In our list of the 18 baking tools that you should always buy secondhand, thrifted or repurposed pie weights are one of the most bang-for-your-buck purchases you can make. According to the list's writer, pie weights can cost around $20 per pack, and if you're baking pies in high volume, say, for Thanksgiving, buying multiple weights will add up fast. And unlike most kitchen tools from the thrift store, you don't need to worry about the weights being dirty, or contaminated with bacteria. That's because the pie weights never make direct contact with the pie crust, as there's usually a layer of parchment paper or aluminum foil separating the ceramic or stainless steel balls from the crust. Not to mention, since those practically indestructible balls are only used for blind-bake pies, they're not used often by the typical home baker. By the time they've entered the secondhand market, it's unlikely the previous owner got a lot of miles out of them.
The 411 on all things thrifted pie weights
Pie weights can commonly be found in the kitchen or baking tool section of most thrift stores. Otherwise, check online. Facebook Marketplace and eBay will likely have used pie weights ready to ship at a moment's notice. Before purchasing pie weights at a secondhand shop, though, inspect them thoroughly to ensure there's no rust, grime, or residues. Also, make sure they're all intact. Ceramic pie weights can be a bit temperamental sometimes, so look carefully for any major or hairline cracks.
If you're not sure of the weights' history, always clean them before your first use. Just soak in hot, soapy water, scrubbing any visible gunk off, and they'll be as good as new, all at a fraction of the price. And after washing, never place them directly in the oven. This simple mistake can destroy your pie weights, as the temperature shock can cause the weights, especially ceramic ones, to crack. Always allow them to properly dry before baking.
Looking for an even cheaper option? You can always use dried beans, uncooked rice, or popcorn kernels, which can be purchased in bulk at low, low prices. You see, the material itself doesn't matter much when selecting a pie weight. All that matters is that it will hold the crust down when blind-baking, and won't melt in the oven or impart any unpleasant flavors. And before you ask: no, the popcorn kernels won't pop in the oven.