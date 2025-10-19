The Expensive Baking Tool You Can Buy Secondhand

When it comes to delicious homemade pie, a crispy, golden-brown crust is essential. And for some, like key lime or coconut cream, your crust needs to be blind baked, or pre-cooked by itself before any fillings are added. That's where pie weights, those tiny, heatproof balls that keep your crust from puffing up, come into play. But here's a little secret from some thrifty bakers (aka, us here at Tasting Table): To help save your hard-earned money, try to skip buying pie weights new from the store.

In our list of the 18 baking tools that you should always buy secondhand, thrifted or repurposed pie weights are one of the most bang-for-your-buck purchases you can make. According to the list's writer, pie weights can cost around $20 per pack, and if you're baking pies in high volume, say, for Thanksgiving, buying multiple weights will add up fast. And unlike most kitchen tools from the thrift store, you don't need to worry about the weights being dirty, or contaminated with bacteria. That's because the pie weights never make direct contact with the pie crust, as there's usually a layer of parchment paper or aluminum foil separating the ceramic or stainless steel balls from the crust. Not to mention, since those practically indestructible balls are only used for blind-bake pies, they're not used often by the typical home baker. By the time they've entered the secondhand market, it's unlikely the previous owner got a lot of miles out of them.