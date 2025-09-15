Stop Destroying Your Pie Weights With This Common Cleaning Mistake

Par-baking or blind baking crust with pie weights is especially useful when making high-moisture custard-filled pies like classic pumpkin or lemon meringue; or for fillings which don't require baking such as peanut butter creme or butterscotch. Pie weights are commonly made from materials like ceramic or glass, which are designed to withstand high oven temperatures up to 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Besides heat resistance, though, these materials are susceptible to wear and tear if you handle them roughly, expose them to drastic temperature changes, or don't dry them thoroughly after cleaning. So, to clean your baking weights and keep them in optimal shape, let them cool for five to 10 minutes after you remove your pie from the oven. Lift them into a separate heat-proof dish or container so your crust can breathe as it cools, too.

Once your pie weights have dropped in temperature, you can safely handle them and wash them gently in soap and water, then dry them well by hand before transferring them to their storage bag or container. If you have metal pie weights, you probably don't need to worry as much about fracturing the material via thermal shock conditions, since materials like steel have a higher heat conduction. Silicone pie weights are also a durable alternative if you find that your ceramic beads are chipping, even with the proper cooling and washing techniques.