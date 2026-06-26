Virgin Airlines Has Poured This Signature Cocktail For 20 Years

When it debuted in 1984, Sir Richard Branson's airline, Virgin Atlantic, aimed to shake up the industry with over-the-top advertising, cheeky witticisms, and publicity stunts to put the fun back in air travel. Flight attendants donned suits designed by Vivienne Westwood, business class passengers were dubbed "Upper Class," and the airline opened a handful of Clubhouse lounges exclusively for them.

Naturally, the lounges needed their own special drink to keep with their heady vibe of excess. The Virgin Redhead (so named for the airline, not for being zero proof) was created around 2004 and was complimentary, but only for Upper Class passengers. Served in a champagne glass, the cocktail is a blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, lemon juice, creme de cassis (blackberry liqueur), creme de framboise (raspberry liqueur), simple syrup, and champagne or prosecco, with the bubbly floated on top. The flight-friendly beverage combo became an instant legend.

Over the years, the cocktail became a staple at Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse lounges, and in 2024, the airline partnered with Tom Savano once again. The brand, known for creating high-quality, travel-inspired bottled and canned beverages, began producing in-flight drinks like mai tais and negronis for the airline in 2022.