Virgin Airlines Has Poured This Signature Cocktail For 20 Years
When it debuted in 1984, Sir Richard Branson's airline, Virgin Atlantic, aimed to shake up the industry with over-the-top advertising, cheeky witticisms, and publicity stunts to put the fun back in air travel. Flight attendants donned suits designed by Vivienne Westwood, business class passengers were dubbed "Upper Class," and the airline opened a handful of Clubhouse lounges exclusively for them.
Naturally, the lounges needed their own special drink to keep with their heady vibe of excess. The Virgin Redhead (so named for the airline, not for being zero proof) was created around 2004 and was complimentary, but only for Upper Class passengers. Served in a champagne glass, the cocktail is a blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, lemon juice, creme de cassis (blackberry liqueur), creme de framboise (raspberry liqueur), simple syrup, and champagne or prosecco, with the bubbly floated on top. The flight-friendly beverage combo became an instant legend.
Over the years, the cocktail became a staple at Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse lounges, and in 2024, the airline partnered with Tom Savano once again. The brand, known for creating high-quality, travel-inspired bottled and canned beverages, began producing in-flight drinks like mai tais and negronis for the airline in 2022.
Virgin Atlantic launched a new signature drink for their ruby anniversary
Tom Savano was founded in 2018 by James Kerslake, who wanted to bottle the flavors of the cocktails he'd enjoyed while watching the sunset in Ibiza or while boating the Amalfi coast. Kerslake created the fictional character Tom Savano — a well-traveled bon vivant — as an inspiration.
Since 2024, Tom Savano's RTD Virgin Redhead has been available in-flight for all passengers, even if they're not flying in Upper Class. They come chilled, thank goodness, since you should never order a drink with ice on an airplane.
2024 marked Virgin Atlantic's ruby anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, they introduced a new cocktail, the Maiden Voyager, named after the airline's first plane, that jetted from London's Gatwick Airport to Newark in 1984. Available in all Clubhouse lounges, the Maiden Voyager is a spin on the Woo Woo cocktail, a drink that was popular in the 1980s when Virgin Atlantic started flying. The Maiden Voyager blends vodka, peach puree, fresh lime juice, grenadine, peach bitters, and egg white.
Today, Virgin Atlantic's signature Virgin Redhead is available in all cabins and is a permanent fixture on the drinks menu, though it hits differently on a plane than it does in the Clubhouse lounge.