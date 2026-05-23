The Flight-Friendly Beverage Combo You'll Want To Try Next Time You Travel

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Getting a beverage on your flight is often one of the few bright spots in an uncomfortable experience. Certain kinds of drinks seem to magically taste better on a plane, but sometimes you want something a little more special than half a can of Coke. The easiest option is splurging on a little alcohol, but that can be wildly expensive when airlines have a captive audience, and lots of people would prefer not to drink. So to get an idea of how you can treat yourself on a flight, we talked to Lia Ocampo, a retired flight attendant and the author of "Life, Love, and Lessons in the Sky: A Flight Attendant's Inspiring Journey," and asked for her best non-alcoholic drink recommendations when flying.

Ocampo tells us that you can make your own custom drinks by mixing different, typically free options from the drink cart. According to her, "Sparkling water and cranberry juice are also a good combination, or orange juice and cranberry juice. This is appealing to some because it's like you're drinking a non-alcohol cocktail." And there are more of these combos than you might think. Ocampo also suggested a mix of ginger ale and orange juice can give you a mimosa vibe. Ginger ale and cranberry juice are a great combo. Or you can switch over to apple juice with tonic or club soda to create a variation on a sparkling apple cider.