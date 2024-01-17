Spice Up Tomato Juice For A Customized Bloody Mary Drink

If you think a traditional Bloody Mary has plenty of spice, you may be surprised at the options for adding extra punch and panache to this well-loved morning cocktail. A Bloody Mary does indeed have an inherent kick, given that a pivotal component of the drink is Tabasco sauce, which comes from hot red peppers on a salt-dome island in Louisiana. The Tabasco factory on Avery Island doles out three-quarters of a million of the cute little bottles every single day, and you can bet a whole lot of the sassy sauce ends up in Bloody Mary cocktails.

However, a typical Bloody Mary cradles lots more ingredients than Tabasco hot sauce, including vodka, lemon and tomato juices, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, and celery salt. That means the spice-infusing hot sauce taste may get lost within all the other liquids, at least for folks who love a mouth-on-fire. No worries in that regard, as customizing a Bloody Mary is an art that only gets better with more irons (and spices) in the fire. Your tolerance for spicy heat is the only limit.

Rather than worrying how particular dried or fresh spices may affect the overall composition of your Bloody Mary, or even leave telltale floaties in their wake, try spicing up just the tomato juice. A power-packed concentration of tangy, tart, or tantalizing flavors in the juice lets you add small incremental amounts to achieve your perfectly spicy Bloody Mary. It works equally well for a tasty Virgin Mary with no alcohol.