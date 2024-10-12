Why You Should Never Order A Drink With Ice On An Airplane

You may have heard that you should never order coffee or tea on an airplane because airplane tap water might contain illness-inducing E. coli bacteria. A 2015 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showed that factors such as cleanliness of the water service vehicle, which brings water to each aircraft, the temperature of that service vehicle, and the temperature of the water itself affect microbial counts in tap water on airplanes — the water in your coffee or tea.

If tea and coffee are off the drinks list, how will you get your daily caffeine? A soft drink could be a good substitute. However, you might want to think twice before accepting the cup of ice your flight attendant offers.

Major airlines buy bagged ice from commercial suppliers, but there's a chance that this ice could be contaminated. Once onboard, bagged ice cubes are stored in chillers that use dry ice, liquid coolant, or reusable freezer blocks to keep frozen items at the correct temperature (That's why the cubes freeze together). However, a 2017 study published in the Annals of Microbiology showed that some disease-causing bacteria can survive in ice, even commercially packaged ice.

Frequent fliers are familiar with the sound of flight attendants' attempts to break apart chunks of ice cubes that have frozen together. Redbook talked with a flight attendant named Max, who explained sometimes the flight attendant's ice-breaking tool punctures the plastic ice bag, potentially contaminating the ice inside.